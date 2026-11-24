MENAFN - IANS) Quetta, Nov 24 (IANS) At least three civilians were injured in a drone strike carried out by Pakistani forces near the Sangar railway crossing in Balochistan's Mastung district, local media reported.

Citing residents, The Balochistan Post reported that the attack occurred late Sunday night, with one of the injured in critical condition.

According to residents, the three were attempting to extract gas for household consumption by making a hole in a pipeline when they came under a drone attack launched from a nearby Pakistan Frontier Corps (FC) camp.

All three were rushed to hospital for treatment, while military officials had not issued any statement on the incident.

The incident follows reports of a Pakistani military operation in Mastung's Gurgina area on Saturday, during which mortar shells allegedly hit residential areas, causing property damage.

During the operation, several shops were reportedly torched and communication services disrupted in the area.

In a separate development, a large-scale military operation was launched by Pakistani forces in Balochistan's Kech district on Sunday, with ground and aerial activity reported in Kalatuk, Nodiz, Nasirabad and surrounding areas since morning.

Reports indicated a heavy deployment of security forces across the affected areas, with entry and exit points sealed and mobile data services remaining suspended.

The development comes against the backdrop of a high-level military meeting chaired by Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir, during his visit to the Turbat region in Kech last week.

Citing sources, The Balochistan Post reported that the meeting endorsed targeted operations in urban centres and large-scale military offensives in the border and mountainous regions of Makran.

Senior military officials, including the chiefs of Military Intelligence and Inter-Services Intelligence, were reportedly present during the meeting.

On Sunday, a leading human rights organisation revealed that as many as five children were injured after mortar shells fired by Pakistani forces hit civilian houses in Balochistan's Nushki district, while security personnel set ablaze the homes of at least seven families.

According to human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), the attacks, carried out between November 11 and 17, also involved threats against women and children inside their homes and the forcible disappearance of a father and his three sons.

The latest attacks have once again exposed the continuing pattern of human rights abuses in Balochistan by Pakistani forces, where civilians faced arson, mortar shelling, intimidation, and enforced disappearances, leaving families in fear and uncertainty.