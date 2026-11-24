MENAFN - IANS) Gumla, Nov 24 (IANS) A truck driver was burnt alive in a horrific road accident in Gumla district of Jharkhand during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The accident occurred around 12.30 a.m. on Palkot Road near Kartik Oraon College. Following a collision with a car, the truck went out of control and rammed into an 11,000-volt electricity pole on the roadside, triggering a massive fire.

The blaze was so intense that the driver could not escape from the vehicle. After the fire was brought under control, his skeletal remains were recovered from inside the truck's cabin.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Naoli Lalpur in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to information, Pankaj Kumar was transporting iron rods from Rourkela in Odisha to Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh when the accident occurred.

While travelling along Palkot Road, the truck driver reportedly attempted to avoid an oncoming car but lost control of the vehicle. After colliding with the car, the truck rammed into an electricity pole, following which it immediately caught fire. The entire vehicle was subsequently reduced to ashes.

A driver of another truck travelling behind the vehicle witnessed the incident and immediately informed the Gumla police station.

After receiving the information, the station in-charge rushed to the spot along with a police team. However, by the time they reached the location, the truck had been completely engulfed in flames and the driver had died.

As news of the accident spread on Tuesday morning, a large number of local residents gathered at the scene.

Considering the severity of the incident, the police erected barricades around the accident site and regulated traffic to prevent further inconvenience and ensure safety.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident. The family members of the deceased have been informed, and necessary legal formalities are being completed.