Nothing beats Priyanka Chopra's Instagram game, and there's no denying that! From glam red-carpet photos to no-makeup fun selfies, her Instagram is a one-stop shop for everything about her life. Now, with a fresh batch of wholesome photos, the actress offered a sneak peek into her life as she enjoyed a day out with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, at an Australian zoo.

Priyanka and Malti's Fun Day at Zoo!

Yes, posing adorably with animals and feeding them, the duo looked happy as ever. Sharing the photos, Priyanka wrote,“ The kind of day you just want to bottle up you @russellcrowe for making this happen, and endless gratitude to @terriirwincrikey for the warmest welcome at @australiazoo. Meeting @bindisueirwin and @chandlerpowell, along with (casually) DJ the Rhino, was pure magic. Watching @maltimarie light up around the animals, guided by the incredible staff and doctors, melted my heart. And Steve. His legacy lives in every corner of this place: in the care, the courage, and the love for wild things. We felt it everywhere, and it moved us to tears. What this family and team do for wildlife is extraordinary. Let's help them keep Steve's dream alive. Please Donate.”

Take a look!

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