Three Tankers Hit Mines in Hormuz, Iran's IRGC Navy Says
(MENAFN) Three oil tankers struck mines in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGC Navy) said late Monday.
According to the IRGC Navy, two of the vessels hit naval mines in the eastern section of the waterway. Powerful blasts then set all three ships on fire. The force said US military air cover had not prevented the incidents and that it plans to release footage of the explosions and the blazes.
The IRGC Navy also cautioned ships against using “unauthorized routes” or disregarding maritime warnings in the strait.
The warning follows Iran's July 12 announcement that it had shut the Strait of Hormuz after the United States resumed military strikes on the country. Tehran has said it will target any vessel that departs from Iranian-designated routes or tries to pass through without permission.
The strait is a key corridor for global shipments of oil and liquefied natural gas.
The crisis traces back to Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran. Tehran responded with attacks on Israel and on US military facilities in Arab countries. Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18, but its implementation has stalled over disagreements about freedom of navigation through the strait.
According to the IRGC Navy, two of the vessels hit naval mines in the eastern section of the waterway. Powerful blasts then set all three ships on fire. The force said US military air cover had not prevented the incidents and that it plans to release footage of the explosions and the blazes.
The IRGC Navy also cautioned ships against using “unauthorized routes” or disregarding maritime warnings in the strait.
The warning follows Iran's July 12 announcement that it had shut the Strait of Hormuz after the United States resumed military strikes on the country. Tehran has said it will target any vessel that departs from Iranian-designated routes or tries to pass through without permission.
The strait is a key corridor for global shipments of oil and liquefied natural gas.
The crisis traces back to Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran. Tehran responded with attacks on Israel and on US military facilities in Arab countries. Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18, but its implementation has stalled over disagreements about freedom of navigation through the strait.
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