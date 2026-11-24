Iran's Parliament Speaker Calls for Deterrence, Not Stalemate
(MENAFN) Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf, said Monday that Washington is seeking to lock Tehran into a "no war, no peace" stalemate, and argued that "sustainable deterrence," pursued alongside or in place of negotiations, is the way to end the threat of conflict.
"Sustainable deterrence means strengthening the country," Qalibaf said in remarks carried by Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.
He added that diplomacy and war are both tools for achieving deterrence.
Qalibaf warned that the "neither war nor peace" situation cannot go on, saying it "must be resolved."
“The question now is how, by whom, and with what actions should we resolve this situation," he added.
Regional tensions have surged since the US and Israel launched a war against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with attacks on Israel and US military facilities across the region.
The US and Iran signed a framework agreement in June to end hostilities and opened negotiations. Those talks later stalled over disagreements on how to guarantee safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Fighting between the parties has flared on and off since July, even as efforts to end the war continue.
"Sustainable deterrence means strengthening the country," Qalibaf said in remarks carried by Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.
He added that diplomacy and war are both tools for achieving deterrence.
Qalibaf warned that the "neither war nor peace" situation cannot go on, saying it "must be resolved."
“The question now is how, by whom, and with what actions should we resolve this situation," he added.
Regional tensions have surged since the US and Israel launched a war against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with attacks on Israel and US military facilities across the region.
The US and Iran signed a framework agreement in June to end hostilities and opened negotiations. Those talks later stalled over disagreements on how to guarantee safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Fighting between the parties has flared on and off since July, even as efforts to end the war continue.
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