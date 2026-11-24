Saudi Coalition Foils Another Houthi Attack in Days
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition said early Tuesday it had intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen's Houthi group toward southern Saudi Arabia, the latest flare-up between the two sides.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interception in a statement on the US social media platform X. He did not say where the drone was brought down, and gave no information on casualties or damage.
The announcement follows a similar incident Sunday, when the coalition reported shooting down a Houthi drone headed for southern Saudi Arabia, along with a Houthi ballistic missile fired toward the west of the kingdom.
The interceptions come as hostilities between the Houthis and the coalition intensify, including attacks aimed at Saudi airports and energy facilities.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition backing Yemen's government against the Houthis since 2015. The group has held the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of Yemen since 2014.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interception in a statement on the US social media platform X. He did not say where the drone was brought down, and gave no information on casualties or damage.
The announcement follows a similar incident Sunday, when the coalition reported shooting down a Houthi drone headed for southern Saudi Arabia, along with a Houthi ballistic missile fired toward the west of the kingdom.
The interceptions come as hostilities between the Houthis and the coalition intensify, including attacks aimed at Saudi airports and energy facilities.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition backing Yemen's government against the Houthis since 2015. The group has held the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of Yemen since 2014.
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