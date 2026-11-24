MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Mastercard intends to introduce new solutions in the field of agentic commerce in Azerbaijan in the near future, General Manager of Mastercard for Türkiye and Azerbaijan, Onur Faydacı, said at the 10th International Banking Forum held in Baku on Tuesday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

According to Faydacı, the world has undergone three major technological transformations over the last 30 years: the emergence of the internet, the development of mobile applications, and the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI).

He noted that, according to global research by Mastercard, 78 out of every 100 organizations use AI in at least one of their operational activities.

"In the financial sector, this figure reaches 90%. Mastercard is implementing AI-based solutions within Azerbaijan's financial sector. Specifically, through a partnership with Azericard, the company has introduced a solution that leverages artificial intelligence, data, and customer behavior analysis to refine bank credit scoring and improve the accuracy of credit-related decision-making. Furthermore, in collaboration with a local bank, an AI-driven solution was implemented to optimize the debt collection process. This enables better decision-making, more efficient allocation of bank staff, increased recovery volumes, and a reduction in the level of overdue debt," he explained.

The head of Mastercard also spoke about the development of Agent Suite, a collection of AI-based solutions designed to streamline various banking processes. He explained that these intelligent agents can be applied to areas such as customer acquisition, credit scoring, operational optimization, portfolio management, and debt collection.

"Within this model, intelligent agents will be able to select products, compare offers, and make purchases on behalf of consumers. Mastercard is working to ensure the secure development of this field. As artificial intelligence evolves and its capabilities expand, so too do the risks of fraud and cybersecurity threats. For these technologies to be adopted on a large scale, they must be user-friendly, accessible to people of all ages, fast, and, above all, secure," he added.