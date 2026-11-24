President Of Indonesia Expected To Visit Azerbaijan For OIC Summit In 2027
According to the ambassador, the visit could take place as part of events marking the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Azerbaijan in 2027.
The ambassador emphasized that the upcoming anniversary should serve as an impetus for further strengthening bilateral ties, including in the areas of trade, the economy, and investment.
Will be updated
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