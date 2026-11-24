Georgia's Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili To Visit Azerbaijan
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili is due to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said.
During the visit, Botchorishvili is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Azerbaijani officials.
The talks are expected to cover various aspects of Azerbaijan-Georgia relations.
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