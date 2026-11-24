(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introduction On 2 March 2026, the Helios Consortium announced a firm intention to make a pre-conditional offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of CAB Payments Holdings plc (“ CAB Payments” or the“ Company”), excluding CAB Payments shares already owned or controlled by Helios Fund III (the“ Helios Offer Announcement”) (the“ Helios Offer”). Final Offer Under the terms of the Helios Offer each CAB Payments Shareholder (other than Helios Fund III) will be entitled to receive 1.15 US Dollars in cash for each Company Share. As an alternative to the Cash Offer, Eligible CAB Payments Shareholders may elect to receive, for each Company Share, one unlisted non-voting ordinary share in the capital of BidCo, in exchange for all of their holding of Company Shares, subject to the terms of the Partial Alternative Offer. The terms of the Helios Offer are final and will not be increased. Satisfaction or waiver of the Pre-Conditions and certain Conditions The Helios Consortium is pleased to announce that, as at the date of this announcement, each of the Pre-Conditions to the Helios Offer set out in Part A of Appendix I to the Helios Offer Announcement has been satisfied or waived. In addition, each of the Conditions (other than the Acceptance Condition and those Conditions set out in paragraphs 13 to 21 of Part A of Appendix I of the Helios Offer Announcement) to the Helios Offer set out in the Helios Offer Announcement has been satisfied or waived. Lowering of the Acceptance Condition The Helios Consortium announces that it is waiving down the percentage required to satisfy the Acceptance Condition from 75 per cent. of the Company Shares (inclusive of those Company Shares held (directly or indirectly) or controlled by Helios Fund III) and of the voting rights attached to those shares to more than 50 per cent. of the Company Shares (inclusive of those Company Shares held (directly or indirectly) or controlled by Helios Fund III) and of the voting rights attached to those shares. BidCo and the Helios Consortium own or control, or have received an irrevocable undertaking and a letter of intent in respect of, a total of 133,224,859 Company Shares, representing approximately 52.42% of CAB Payments' issued share capital as at the close of business on 23 November 2026. Further details on the irrevocable undertaking and letter of intent are set out in the schedule to this announcement. Offer Document The Helios Consortium announces that the offer document containing the full terms and conditions of the Final Offer (the“ Offer Document”), together with the related Form of Acceptance, has today been published and been made available to CAB Payments Shareholders, and for information only, to persons with information rights. Copies of the Offer Document will be available (subject to certain restrictions relating to persons in Restricted Jurisdictions) on . The contents of the website referred to in this document are not incorporated into, and do not form part of, this document. Capitalised terms used in this announcement, unless otherwise defined herein, have the same meaning as set out in the Offer Document. Action to accept the Final Offer Holding Company Shares in certificated form

If you hold your Company Shares in certificated form (that is, not in CREST), you should complete, sign and return the enclosed Form of Acceptance, along with your valid share certificate(s) and/or other document(s) of title, as soon as possible and, in any event, so as to be received by post or (during normal business hours only) by hand by the Receiving Agent, MUFG Corporate Markets, at MUFG Corporate Markets, Corporate Actions, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL by no later than 1.00 p.m. on the Unconditional Date or, in the case of an Alternative Offer Election, if earlier, the Scale Back Date. Further details on the procedures for acceptance of the Final Offer and for making an Alternative Offer Election if you hold your Company Shares in certificated form are set out in paragraph 14.1 of the Offer Document and in the Form of Acceptance. 2. Holding Company Shares in uncertificated form If you hold your Company Shares in uncertificated form (that is, in CREST), you should follow the procedure for Electronic Acceptance through CREST, so that the TTE instruction settles as soon as possible and, in any event, by no later than 1.00 p.m. on the Unconditional Date or, in the case of an Alternative Offer Election, if earlier, the Scale Back Date. If you hold any of your Company Shares through a CREST sponsored member, you should contact your CREST sponsor as only your CREST sponsor will be able to send the necessary TTE instruction to Euroclear. Further details on the procedures for acceptance of the Final Offer and for making an Alternative Offer Election if you hold your Company Shares in uncertificated form are set out in paragraph 14.2 of the Offer Document. 3. Alternative Offer Election As an alternative to the Cash Offer, you may, provided that you are an Eligible CAB Payments Shareholder and certain other requirements are met, make an Alternative Offer Election in respect of your entire holding of Company Shares. You may either accept the Cash Offer or make an Alternative Offer Election, but not a combination of both. If valid Alternative Offer Elections are received in respect of a number of Company Shares exceeding the Partial Alternative Offer Maximum, your Alternative Offer Election will be scaled back on a pro rata basis and you will receive the Cash Offer in respect of those of your Company Shares which are not exchanged for Rollover Shares. Further details regarding the Partial Alternative Offer, and the procedures for making an Alternative Offer Election, are set out in paragraphs 14.1.3 and 14.2.3 of the Offer Document. In addition, if you are an Eligible CAB Payments Shareholder and you wish to make an Alternative Offer Election, you must, regardless of whether you hold your Company Shares in certificated or uncertificated form, complete and return the KYC Form (together with, if you hold Company Shares in certificated form, your completed Form of Acceptance and your valid share certificate(s) and/or other document(s) of title) as soon as possible and, in any event, so as to be received by post or (during normal business hours only) by hand by the Receiving Agent, MUFG Corporate Markets, at MUFG Corporate Markets, Corporate Actions, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL by no later than 1.00 p.m. on the Unconditional Date or, in the case of an Alternative Offer Election, if earlier, the Scale Back Date. Failure to return the KYC Form and to provide the required preliminary KYC information by that time will result in the election for the Partial Alternative Offer being invalid and the relevant Eligible CAB Payments Shareholders who made such an invalid election will instead receive the Cash Offer for the number of Company Shares in respect of which they purported to make an Alternative Offer Election. 4. General If the Final Offer becomes unconditional, the Cash Offer will remain open for acceptance for not less than 14 days from the date on which it became or was declared unconditional, and in any case, not less than 20 Business Days from the date of the Offer Document. BidCo will close the Partial Alternative Offer on the later of (i) the 14th calendar day after the date on which the Final Offer becomes or is declared unconditional, and (ii) the 20th Business Day after the date of the Offer Document. If you have any questions relating to this document, or the completion and return of the Form of Acceptance or the KYC Form, or if you want to request a hard copy of any information incorporated into this document by reference to another source, please telephone MUFG Corporate Markets on 0371 664 0321 and +44 (0) 371 664 0321 (international). Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Lines are open between 9.00 a.m. and 5.30 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays in England and Wales). Please note that MUFG Corporate Markets cannot provide any financial, legal or tax advice and calls may be recorded and monitored for security and training purposes. You are reminded that, if you are a CREST sponsored member, you should contact your CREST sponsor before taking any action. This announcement should be read in conjunction with the Offer Document. Your attention is drawn, in particular, to paragraph 14 of the Offer Document, which sets out in detail the procedures for acceptance of the Offer and for making an Alternative Offer Election, and to the conditions and further terms of the Offer set out in Appendix A of the Offer Document and, if you hold your Company Shares in certificated form, in the Form of Acceptance. If you are in any doubt about the contents of the Offer Document or the action you should take, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or an independent financial adviser duly authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) (if you are located in the United Kingdom) or an appropriately authorised independent financial adviser (if you are located outside the United Kingdom).



Contacts Rothschild & Co

(Financial Adviser to the Helios Consortium and BidCo) +44 (0) 20 7280 5000 John Deans Teneo (Communications Adviser) +44 (0) 20 7353 4200 Rob Yates Ed Cropley Important notice related to financial adviser

N.M. Rothschild & Sons Limited (“ Rothschild & Co”), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for the Helios Consortium and BidCo, and for no one else in connection with the subject matter of this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Helios Consortium and BidCo for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in connection with the subject matter of this announcement.

Disclosure requirements of the Code

Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Code, any person who is interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an Opening Position Disclosure following the commencement of the offer period and, if later, following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s). An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the commencement of the offer period and, if appropriate, by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. Relevant persons who deal in the relevant securities of the offeree company or of a securities exchange offeror prior to the deadline for making an Opening Position Disclosure must instead make a Dealing Disclosure.

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a Dealing Disclosure if the person deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror. A Dealing Disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror, save to the extent that these details have previously been disclosed under Rule 8. A Dealing Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the business day following the date of the relevant dealing.

If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of an offeree company or a securities exchange offeror, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3.

Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4).

Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Takeover Panel's website at , including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when the offer period commenced and when any offeror was first identified. You should contact the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0)20 7638 0129 if you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an Opening Position disclosure or a dealing disclosure.

Other than in respect of the Partial Alternative Offer, for the purposes of the Code, the Final Offer is in cash.

Rule 26.1 disclosure

In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Code, a copy of this announcement will be available (subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in restricted jurisdictions) at by no later than 12 noon (London time) on the business day following the date of this announcement. The content of the website referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into and does not form part of this announcement.

Additional Information

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to this announcement or otherwise. The Final Offer will be made solely by the Offer Document which contains the full terms and conditions of the Final Offer, including details of how it may be accepted. The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom and the availability of any offer to shareholders of CAB Payments who are not resident in the United Kingdom may be affected by the laws of relevant jurisdictions. Therefore any persons who are subject to the laws of any jurisdiction other than the United Kingdom or shareholders of CAB Payments who are not resident in the United Kingdom will need to inform themselves about, and observe, any applicable requirements.

Schedule

Helios Fund III owns or controls in aggregate 114,640,189 Company Shares, representing approximately 45.11% of CAB Payments' issued share capital.

BidCo has received an irrevocable undertaking from Eurocomm in respect of a total of 13,264,981 Company Shares representing, in aggregate, approximately 5.22% of CAB Payments' issued share capital as at the close of business on 23 November 2026 (the“ Latest Practicable Date”).

Pursuant to the irrevocable undertaking, Eurocomm has agreed to (i) accept or procure acceptance of the Offer (or, if the Helios Offer is implemented by way of a Scheme, to vote in favour of a Scheme at the Court Meeting and the resolutions to be proposed at a CAB Payments General Meeting, as necessary), and (ii) elect to receive the Partial Alternative Offer, in each case in respect of its entire interest in Company Shares.

BidCo has also received a letter of intent from Bhairav Trivedi supporting the Helios Offer in respect of a total of 5,319,689 Company Shares, representing, in aggregate, approximately 2.09% of CAB Payments' issued share capital as at the close of business on the Latest Practicable Date.

As a result, BidCo and the Helios Consortium own or control, or have received an irrevocable undertaking and a letter of intent in respect of, a total of 133,224,859 Company Shares, representing approximately 52.42% of CAB Payments' issued share capital as at the close of business on the Latest Practicable Date.

Further details of the irrevocable undertaking and letter of intent (including the circumstances in which they will cease to be binding) are set out in Appendix III of the Helios Offer Announcement.

References to the issued share capital (254,143,218) and percentage they represent are based on The Takeover Panel Disclosure Table as at 23 November 2026.