REVEILLE RESOURCES PLC

(“Reveille”, or the“Company”)

Appointment of Rory Harding as Strategic Advisor

Grant of Options

Reveille Resources plc (AQSE: REV; OTCID: RVREF), a uranium exploration and development company with a primary focus on Italy's largest historic uranium deposits, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rory Harding as a Strategic Advisor to the Company, with effect from 22 November 2026.

Rory's principal mandate will be to support the Board on the origination and introduction of new projects and business development opportunities for Reveille in Europe, North America and other Western jurisdictions, including potential acquisitions, partnerships and other strategic transactions. He will also advise the Board on capital markets matters.

This is a non-board appointment.

About Rory Harding

Rory is a natural resources executive and project originator with a career spent across mining, energy and investment banking. He is Chief Executive Officer of Arkle Resources PLC (AIM: ARK), the AIM-quoted, uranium-focused energy metals explorer, which is currently drilling its uranium discovery in the Erongo Region of Namibia.

Rory has a track record of originating assets for publicly traded exploration companies, with unique networks and relationships across North America, Australia and Eastern Europe. He has spent many years working with senior geologists around the world to identify, secure and package projects for listing.

Earlier in his career Rory worked in investment banking with Strand Hanson, the London merchant bank and natural resources advisory firm, where he ran West African and Caribbean representative offices, and worked in trading and business development for international energy trading houses. He has extensive operational experience in exploration and project development in the energy and resources sector.

Rory Harding, Strategic Advisor to Reveille, commented:

“I have got to know Ippolito and the Reveille team over recent months and have been impressed by what they have built around the Company's Italian uranium projects in a short time, not least the Board and advisers they have brought together. Uranium has become the centre of my working life, and developing Arkle during 2026 has only strengthened my conviction in the nuclear fuels sector. I look forward to supporting the Reveille Board with their origination strategy as the Company grows.”

Ippolito Ingo Cattaneo, Executive Director of Reveille, commented:

“We are pleased to welcome Rory to Reveille. He brings hands-on knowledge of the uranium sector, having led Arkle Resources to a discovery in Namibia this year. Supporting the Board on origination will be at the heart of his mandate, helping us to identify and bring forward new projects, partners and strategic opportunities that can add value to the Company. His experience in sourcing, negotiating and completing acquisitions, together with his relationships across the natural resources sector, will be of great value as we build upon Reveille's portfolio and pursue its growth strategy across Europe, North America and other Western jurisdictions.”

Share Options

In connection with the appointment, the Company proposes to grant Rory Harding 500,000 options to subscribe for ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company (“ Options”). The Options will have an exercise price of 15.75 pence per ordinary share, being the closing mid-market price on the Aquis Growth Market on 23 November 2026, and a life of five years from the date of grant.

50,000 Options will vest on the date of grant and the remaining 450,000 Options will vest in 12 equal monthly instalments of 37,500 Options. Shares issued on exercise will be subject to a 12-month restriction on resale from the date of exercise, save with the Company's prior written consent. The grant is subject to execution of the option agreement and approval by the Board, which is expected within 30 days.

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