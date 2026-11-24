

Revenue increased YoY by more than 17% to EUR 74.5 million

EBITDA reached EUR 22.1 million, with a margin of nearly 30%

Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 4.5% to EUR 9.2 million Net profit increased YoY to EUR 4.5 million

GEVORKYAN, a.s., a European leader in powder metallurgy, announces selected financial and operating results for the first nine months of 2026.

The company reported revenue of EUR 74.52 million, representing a YoY increase of 17.31%. EBITDA reached EUR 22.14 million, representing a YoY decrease of 3.71%, while the EBITDA margin reached 29.71%. Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 4.49% to EUR 9.24 million, and net profit (EAT) increased by 2.29% to EUR 4.52 million.

This year's acquisition of the Italian plant also involved one-off costs of EUR 500,000 related to legal and financial advisory services and administration, as well as an additional working capital requirement of EUR 2.1 million. These funds were necessary to ensure the smooth operation of the acquired company and stabilise its financial position.

New projects and financial outlook

GEVORKYAN, a.s. is expanding its presence in the aerospace and defence industries, where it is already making series-production deliveries, including to Rheinmetall Group. The company is also developing new projects involving components for AI data centre hardware, as well as in agricultural technology in cooperation with global brands John Deere, Deutz-Fahr and Lombardini.

The stability of the company's long-term outlook is supported by contracts spanning 7 to 10 years. The investment cycle nearing completion and the gradual release of working capital support the objective of achieving positive cash flow from 2027 onwards. Expected cash flow growth and the lower capital intensity of future growth are gradually creating scope for new capital allocation opportunities, including debt reduction, dividend payments, share buybacks and further revenue growth.

The full interim report for Q3 2026 can be found here.





About GEVORKYAN

GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading European company in powder metallurgy, a global supplier to major multinational companies and one of the most innovative companies in this sector worldwide. More information is available at

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Financial matters: Andrej Bátovský,...

Media: Alexandra Murgašová,...

Disclaimer

This document does not constitute an offer or solicitation to sell or purchase securities. The information contained in this document is for informational purposes only. For further context and clarification, we recommend contacting the representative of GEVORKYAN, a.s. listed above. The public offering of shares in the Czech Republic was conducted on the basis of a share prospectus prepared in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council, which is available on the website of GEVORKYAN, a.s.

This document contains“forward-looking statements”, which may be identified by expressions such as“may”,“will”,“expects”,“believes”,“estimates” and similar terms, and which relate to strategic priorities, performance, growth, transactions or market trends. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. The forecasts contained in this document are based on GEVORKYAN management's best estimates regarding its strategic and financial position and future market conditions, trends and other potential developments. These considerations involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these statements due to, among other factors: further escalation of the war in Ukraine, including additional sanctions and counter-sanctions; demand for and market acceptance of GEVORKYAN's products and services; our plans regarding dividend policy and dividend payments, as well as our ability to obtain loans, transfers or other payments or guarantees from financial institutions; regulatory changes affecting the metallurgical industry and the powder metallurgy sector; litigation or disputes with third parties or regulatory authorities, or other adverse developments involving such parties; the impact of export controls and legislation affecting trade and investment on our ability and the ability of significant third-party suppliers to purchase goods, software or technologies necessary for the products and services we provide to our customers, including those arising from tariffs or other trade measures applied in the countries in which we operate; other risks beyond the company's control or failure to meet expectations regarding various strategic priorities; the impact of exchange rate fluctuations and increased competition in the markets in which GEVORKYAN operates.

NOTICE TO READERS: FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRESENTED

Unless otherwise stated, GEVORKYAN's results and other financial information presented in this document have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) on the basis of internal management reports for which the company's management is responsible, and have not been externally audited, reviewed or verified. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on this information. This information may not be indicative of actual results for any future period.

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GEVORKYAN_Q3_2026_EN