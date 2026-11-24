MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Kasper Oldmark, General Manager, Varnish Software Supply ChainSTOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Varnish Software, the Stockholm-based leader in accelerating and securing software and data delivery at scale, today announced that Schibsted, the Nordic media group behind VG, Aftenposten, Aftonbladet, Svenska Dagbladet and TV4, has selected Varnish Artifact Firewall to protect its software supply chain. As Schibsted opens AI-assisted coding to all employees, technical and non-technical alike, the solution gives the company a single, vendor-neutral control point that evaluates every open source package at the moment it is requested, and blocks malicious or vulnerable versions before they enter a build.Schibsted has long been an early adopter of AI, giving employees across editorial, commercial and technology roles the tools and training to build with it, and now runs digital products at a scale where the integrity of every dependency matters.Vibe coding is changing who writes software. When every business unit can build tools with an AI assistant, the number of people pulling open source packages into company systems grows far beyond the engineering team. Recent hijacks of widely used packages show how a single compromised version can reach production before anyone reviews it.Schibsted wanted every employee to build with AI without widening its attack surface. Its requirements were for strong protection for its software supply chain, delivered cost-efficiently, with central control over policy that works the same for every builder, whatever their technical background.Varnish Artifact Firewall met each of those requirements. It sits in front of the package registries an organisation already runs and enforces policy at request time across eight package ecosystems, including npm, PyPI, Maven, NuGet and Go, the ecosystems that carry the large majority of enterprise dependency traffic.Key capabilities include:- Protection that needs no security expertise. Policy is enforced centrally, so every builder is protected whether they write code by hand or with an AI assistant.- Blocks before download. Unsafe versions are blocked at request time, before they reach a developer, pipeline or AI agent.- Blocks the known, quarantines the unknown. Hourly OSV rules block known threats, while new versions are held until vetted.- Full control through policy as code. Rules live as YAML in Git, report mode tests them before enforcement, and an audit log records every decision.- No vendor lock-in. Works in front of any registry, public or private, so teams keep the tools they have."When everyone in a company can write software, security can no longer depend on each person getting it right," said Kasper Oldmark, General Manager, Varnish Software Supply Chain. "Schibsted has taken a bold step by opening AI-assisted coding to its whole organisation. Artifact Firewall lets it do that safely: the security team sets the rules once, and every package request is checked against them, no matter who or what made it. That is how enterprises can say yes to AI-driven creativity without losing control of security or cost."Varnish Artifact Firewall is available now, alongside Varnish Virtual Registry, as part of the Varnish Software Supply Chain portfolio.

Jenny Lake

Varnish Software

+1 630-220-5055

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Schibsted Opens Software Development to Every Employee, With Varnish Artifact Firewall Keeping It Secure News Provided By Varnish Software November 24, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, Telecommunications



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