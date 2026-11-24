Being under the weather can take its toll on the complexion

From flaky noses to puffy eyes, Green People's Charlotte Vøhtz and skincare expert Sophie Smith explain how colds affect your skin and what helps.

UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A blocked nose, sleepless nights and endless tissues are familiar parts of a cold. The effects can show up on the face too, from a red, flaky nose to puffy eyes and more noticeable fine lines. Charlotte Vøhtz, founder of Green People, and Sophie Smith, skincare expert at Grand Aesthetics, explain why these changes can happen and share five ways to care for skin during recovery.

The science behind 'sick-day skin'

Dehydration and disruption to the skin barrier can contribute to changes in how skin looks and feels during a cold. Charlotte says:

“When we're ill, our skin can reflect what's happening inside our bodies. Poor sleep, changes in hydration and the general inflammatory response associated with infection can all contribute to a complexion that looks duller, more tired or less even.

“The skin around our nose is particularly vulnerable. Constant wiping and blowing creates friction, which can disrupt the skin's protective barrier, leaving it red, sore, dry and flaky. It's a combination of internal and external stressors that gives us that familiar 'I've got a cold' appearance.”

Why the face can look more tired during a cold

Research into the facial signs of acute illness has identified features including paler skin, redder eyes, puffiness and drooping eyelids as visible indicators of sickness.

“Your complexion is often one of the first places where tiredness and illness become visible,” explains Charlotte.“When you're not sleeping properly, your eyes can look more tired and puffy, while dehydration can make fine lines appear more pronounced and leave skin looking less plump. It's important to remember that this is usually temporary and your skin needs a little extra care while your body recovers.”

Sophie explains:

“A cold can make the face look as though it's aged overnight, but what we're usually seeing isn't true ageing it's acute dehydration and a temporary compromise of the skin barrier. Illness reduces fluid intake, encourages mouth breathing, and often coincides with dry indoor heating and low humidity. Together these increase transepidermal water loss, leaving the stratum corneum depleted. The skin loses its natural plumpness, so fine lines become more visible, the complexion turns dull and tired, and the texture can look tight or crepey, especially around the eyes and mouth.

“The speed of change is the clearest clue. Genuine ageing is gradual, dehydration-related changes can appear within days and typically soften once moisture is restored and the barrier is supported. While the body recovers, consistent hydration, a gentle barrier-repair moisturiser, and avoiding further moisture loss usually reverse the effect.”

Five ways to care for skin during a cold

Charlotte says:

“It's tempting to throw everything at your skin when it looks tired or dull, but this is the time to strip things back and focus on hydration, gentle cleansing and barrier support.”

Charlotte recommends five simple steps:

1. Hydration. Drinking plenty of fluids supports the body during recovery.

2. Gentle skincare. A break from harsh exfoliants, strong acids and retinoids can help when skin feels sensitive or irritated.

3. Skin barrier support. A gentle cleanser and moisturiser can help replenish moisture and soothe dry, uncomfortable skin.

4. Daytime sun protection. Usual daytime sun protection can continue during recovery.

5. Care for the skin around the nose. A gentle, fragrance-free balm or moisturiser around the nostrils can help protect skin from repeated wiping.

Hannah Harris

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Skincare experts explain why a cold can leave skin dry and dull News Provided By KNOWN November 24, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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