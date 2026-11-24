MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 24 (IANS) Political activity has intensified in Rajasthan ahead of the elections for Zila Pramukh (district council chiefs) and Up-Zila Pramukh (deputy district council chiefs), after Panchayat elections concluded.

Both the Congress and the BJP are working to consolidate their positions in the Zila Parishads, with the outcome set to determine which party secures the maximum number of district-level leadership positions.

With the Congress appearing to have an advantage in several Zila Parishads, the BJP faces the challenge of strengthening its position.

Political manoeuvring has intensified, with parties reportedly keeping their elected members together to prevent defections and secure support for their candidates.

In Jaipur, the election for Zila Pramukh will be held on November 25, while the election for Up-Zila Pramukh is scheduled for November 26. On both days, the proceedings will begin at 10 a.m. in the Jaipur Zila Parishad auditorium.

District Election Officer Sandesh Nayak said the administration has initiated preparations to ensure the elections are conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

The election process for Zila Pramukh on November 25 will follow a proper schedule, where the election process will commence at 10 a.m. The deadline for filing nomination papers is 11 a.m.; nomination papers will undergo scrutiny by 11.30 a.m. and can be withdrawn by 1 p.m.

Symbols will be allocated by 1 p.m., and voting will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Soon after, there will be counting of votes and declaration of results.

The election for Up-Zila Pramukh will take place on November 26, following the same schedule. The Zila Pramukh and Up-Zila Pramukh will be elected from among the elected members of the respective Zila Parishads.

Members participating in the election must carry their election certificates and valid photo identity cards. Political parties are focusing on retaining the support of their elected representatives as contenders attempt to secure the numbers required to win the top district-level posts.

The elections scheduled for November 25 and 26 are expected to play a significant role in determining the political balance in Rajasthan's rural administration.

The results will also provide an indication of the organisational strength of the Congress and the BJP at the grassroots level.