MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 24 (IANS) Marking a financial intervention for rescuing the state's sports academies from mounting arrears, Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 9.10 crore to the Kerala State Sports Council for clearing its pending liabilities, including unpaid salaries and bills relating to the upkeep of sportspersons.

The emergency allocation, approved following a request from Sports Minister OJ Janish is intended to settle outstanding dues of district, college and school level sports academies across the state.

The arrears have been affecting several essential aspects of their functioning, including the training and welfare of young sportspersons.

The funds will be used to clear pending payments towards food and accommodation provided to athletes, hostel rent, electricity and water charges, besides salaries due to coaches, cooks, wardens, security personnel and other support staff.

The amount will also meet other essential operational expenses of the academies.

Directing that the dues be settled at the earliest, Satheesan made it clear that financial constraints should not come in the way of the training and basic requirements of sportspersons.

The Chief Minister stressed that athletes should not be made to suffer because of administrative or financial difficulties and that their training programmes should continue without interruption.

The government has said that ensuring the welfare of sportspersons and creating a supportive environment for nurturing young sporting talent remain its priorities.

The substantial allocation comes at a time when the functioning of the Sports Council has also come under the spotlight following the controversy surrounding the now infamous Messi football event scam.

The Council's outgoing president, former police commandant and former India footballer U. Sharaf Ali, is among those named as accused in the case, along with former Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman.

The controversy has cast a shadow over the administration of the state's sports affairs.

The latest financial intervention is expected to provide much needed relief to sports academies and their staff, many of whom have been awaiting the clearance of their dues.