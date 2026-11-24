MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Delhi Police busted an organised cryptocurrency fraud syndicate allegedly targeting traders through fake Binance peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions and phishing links, arresting four accused from Rajasthan and Delhi.

The police have recovered Rs 1.62 lakh in cash, 11 mobile phones, one iPad, one Wi-Fi router and six SIM cards from the accused. The entire cheated amount of 4,985 USDT, approximately Rs 5 lakh, has also been refunded to the complainant.

According to the South-West District Police, an e-FIR (No. 337/26) under Sections 318(4), 319(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Cyber Police Station on July 2, 2026.

The complainant alleged that on June 6, while he had an active sell order on Binance P2P, a person posing as a prospective buyer contacted him and shifted the conversation to WhatsApp. On the pretext of purchasing USDT, the accused allegedly used unauthorised transactions to transfer the entire cryptocurrency balance from his wallet, amounting to 4,985 USDT (approximately Rs 5 lakh).

Following the complaint, a dedicated team was constituted under the supervision of Inspector Pravesh Kaushik, SHO, Cyber Police Station, South-West District, and the overall guidance of ACP (Operations) Sandeep Ghai.

During the investigation, the team analysed Call Detail Records (CDRs), Internet Protocol Detail Records (IPDRs) and WhatsApp numbers, leading to the identification of a syndicate operating from Alwar, Rajasthan, allegedly coordinated by Atul Meena.

A raid at Meena's hideout in Alwar led to the recovery of Rs 1.62 lakh in cash, three mobile phones, an iPad, a Jio Wi-Fi router and five SIM cards. Further technical leads took the police to Jaipur, where three associates -- Jagmohan Meena, Narender Kumar Meena and Manish Meena -- were arrested. Eight mobile phones were recovered from them.

During interrogation, the three allegedly disclosed that they worked with Atul Meena on a profit-sharing basis. Atul, who was evading arrest, was subsequently apprehended near Dhaula Kuan in Delhi.

Police said the accused recruited young men from villages around Alwar to arrange Binance accounts on rent, procure SIM cards and create WhatsApp and Instagram accounts. They published online advertisements to attract USDT sellers through Binance P2P. Once traders responded, their WhatsApp numbers were shared with Atul, who allegedly posed as a genuine buyer and sent phishing links to gain access to their cryptocurrency wallets.

The accused have been identified as Atul Meena (21), a resident of Bhanokhar village in Alwar; Jagmohan Meena (19), from Dausa; Narender Kumar Meena (22), from Alwar; and Manish Meena (24), also from Alwar.

Police said the entire cheated amount had been refunded to the complainant. Further investigation into transaction records and preservation of the identified cryptocurrency exchange wallets and accounts is underway.