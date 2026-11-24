MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 24 (IANS) DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday called for the arrest and questioning of Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh over allegations that he sent an obscene message to the district collector.

Stalin accused the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) of shielding its legislator and questioned the government's response when reports first surfaced weeks ago.

In a social media post, Stalin cited a report in an English daily on Tuesday that said the collector had formally complained about the MLA's conduct.

He said the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary should have spoken directly to the officer when the allegation first came to their attention and assured her of the government's support.

Stalin said the officer should have heard from the state's senior leadership at that stage. A government that valued women's safety and the dignity of the administration would have condemned the alleged misconduct and initiated legal action, he said.

The allegation has figured in newspaper reports, on television and on social media. The National Commission for Women has sought an inquiry and a report on the matter.

The Madras High Court has also sought an explanation from the Chief Secretary and the Kallakurichi Collector.

Stalin attributed the time the collector reportedly took to file a formal complaint to what he described as the ruling party's efforts to protect its legislators and ensure the survival of its 'minority government'.

He questioned what women across Tamil Nadu could expect from the authorities if a senior officer faced such difficulty in raising a complaint.

He also criticised political leaders whom he accused of siding with the legislator in the hope of securing positions. He said they should have supported the officer and described their conduct as indefensible.

Turning to the court proceedings, Stalin alleged that the government had misled the High Court despite the matter having been brought to its attention through several channels.

He said the authorities had been aware of the allegation for weeks and criticised their failure to act during that period.

Stalin linked the controversy to his party's broader accusations against TVK members over sexual offences, drug trafficking and robbery.

His specific demand in the Kallakurichi case was that the authorities arrest Vignesh without further delay and question him about the message he allegedly sent to the collector.