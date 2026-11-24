MENAFN - Mid-East Info) OMODA & JAECOO is expanding after-sales support as cumulative UAE deliveries reach 7,000 in November 2026. With seven showrooms nationwide, the brand is investing in parts availability, service facilities and technician training to serve its growing owner community. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The initiative is part of a wider international after-sales programme. As of September 2026, OMODA & JAECOO operated in 79 markets with 1,746 dealerships and after-sales service coverage across the markets where its vehicles are sold. The company says the expansion of service capabilities is intended to keep pace with vehicle deliveries and its growing product line-up.

Its Middle East Regional Spare Parts Distribution Center, operating in Jebel Ali Free Zone since December 2024, covers 12,000 square metres and stocks more than 50,000 spare-parts SKUs. The company reports a 95% parts fulfilment rate, rising to 100% for critical components, with parts for immobilised vehicles dispatched within 24 hours.

Strengthening customer experience and aftersales excellence

As the brand's UAE footprint grows, OMODA & JAECOO's after-sales operation is backed directly by the manufacturer's own UAE subsidiary, putting factory-level support behind every service visit. Its focus is clear: every owner should receive the same high standard of care, whichever dealer they visit.

At the heart of this commitment is the OJ Promise, a single service standard delivered across the entire OMODA & JAECOO dealer network. Its mission is to give customers exceptional and reliable after-sales experiences, delivered with precision and care by strong dealers and well-trained, empowered teams.

Autorun, the authorized OMODA & JAECOO dealer in Dubai, will open a dedicated service center of around 2,000 square meters in Al Quoz, expanding service capacity for the brand's growing customer base.

Built to manufacturer standards, it will combine advanced diagnostic equipment, factory-trained technicians and a dedicated parts operation, supporting routine servicing and complex repairs closer to Dubai owners.

In Abu Dhabi, authorized dealer Mahy Khoory Automotive supports OMODA & JAECOO owners through its newly opened service center in Mussafah. The facility spans around 1,000 square meters and offers scheduled maintenance, repairs and genuine spare parts.

The facility complements its showroom on Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street (Airport Road), bringing sales and ownership support together for customers in the capital. The dealership serves Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region.

Mahy Khoory Automotive has delivered more than 1,000 vehicles, while strengthening its focus on technical expertise and long-term customer relationships. Its technician Abdul Rehman won first place at the 2026 OMODA & JAECOO UAE National Skills Competition and third place at the 2nd CHERY International Skills Contest in Bahrain, earning recognition at international level.

The first UAE National Skills Competition brought together aftersales specialists from across the dealer network to test diagnostic knowledge and practical repair capabilities, supported by the OMODA & JAECOO UAE Regional Aftersales Team.

At the 2026 Global Aftersales Skills Competition in Wuhu, China, Abdul Rehman represented UAE among 25 technicians from 18 countries. Competitors were tested on real-world faults, from complex diagnostic cases to safety procedures, standardized repairs, component re-inspection and vehicle handover. The programme also encourages the exchange of technical knowledge between markets, bringing global best practice back to UAE workshops.

OMODA & JAECOO will host a UAE media test drive of its Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP) technology on November 26, inviting more than 20 key opinion leaders and over 10 media representatives from the automotive, lifestyle and technology sectors.

SIVP is designed to assist parking manoeuvres in challenging spaces and around obstacles. The event will offer hands-on demonstrations ahead of the technology's planned UAE introduction.

The company says these investments are intended to ensure that service quality and parts support keep pace with its expanding UAE customer community.