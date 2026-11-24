Inspire Institute of Sport Wins 13 Medals at India Taekwondo Open

Athletes from the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) delivered an impressive collective performance at the inaugural India International Open Taekwondo Championships 2026, a World Taekwondo G1 ranking event that made its debut this year at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex (Balewadi) in Pune, Maharashtra. Staged as the first edition of a championship that carries international ranking points, the two-day event gave Indian taekwondo athletes a chance to compete against international opposition on home soil.

Rising to the occasion, the IIS contingent demonstrated its strength across multiple weight categories, securing 13 medals comprising five gold, five silver and three bronze, as per a press release. The haul underlined the strength of IIS' taekwondo programme and marked a memorable start to the championship's history. The laurels went to Asian Games athlete Jyoti Yadav along with Abdul Wahid, Shashank Singh, Akshay Hooda and Peehu Kumari, who bagged gold medals. Saumya Sinha, Harman Singh Gill, Sania Khan, Rishita Rai and Deepanshu added five silver medals, while Zoya Khan, Raksha Chahar and Harsh Singh secured bronze medals.

On Day 1, Jyoti Yadav led the medal charge with gold in the +73 kg category. Having competed at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya earlier this year, she brought that big-stage experience back home and turned it into a winning run on the Balewadi mat. Saumya Sinha claimed silver in the same category. Abdul Wahid secured gold in the -63 kg category, with Harman Singh Gill (-54 kg) and Sania Khan (-67 kg) winning silver medals. Zoya Khan rounded off the day's results with bronze in the -49 kg category.

The athletes continued their strong showing on Day 2, with Shashank Singh (+87 kg), Akshay Hooda (-80 kg) and Peehu Kumari (-62 kg) winning gold medals. Rishita Rai (-53 kg) and Deepanshu (-68 kg) secured silver, while Raksha Chahar (-53 kg) and Harsh Singh (-58 kg) claimed bronze medals.

Commenting on Team IIS' achievements, Manisha Malhotra, President, Inspire Institute of Sport, said,“It is encouraging to see our athletes deliver such a strong collective performance at the inaugural India International Open Taekwondo Championships. Winning 13 medals across different weight categories reflects the dedication, discipline and hard work that our athletes bring to their training and competition. At IIS, we remain committed to creating an environment that enables athletes to develop their abilities, compete at the highest levels and realise their potential. This performance is a positive step in that journey, and we look forward to seeing them build on this momentum.”

Speaking to the contingent's performance, Gary Hall, High Performance Director, Inspire Institute of Sport, said, "The preparation our athletes put in over the past few months showed in the way they competed. A G1 ranking event brings a high level of competition, and it was good to see them stay disciplined and execute their game plans bout after bout. I want to thank our high- performance coach David Díaz and the entire support team at IIS for the work they have done with our taekwondo athletes every day. Winning medals across so many weight categories also shows the strength of the system at IIS that sits behind taekwondo, from coaching and sports science to medical care and daily training support. Competitions like these are valuable for our athletes as they gain experience against international opposition, and we will use these learnings to keep improving ahead of the next events."