Legal Notice Issued to Sonia Gandhi Over Savarkar Remarks

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Veer Savarkar's grandnephew Satyaki Savarkar on Tuesday said he had served a legal notice on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over allegedly factually incorrect and defamatory statements about freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in her book Belonging: A Journey of Love, warning that he would approach the court if she failed to respond within 15 days.

In a self-recorded video, Satyaki Savarkar said that statements concerning Swatantryaveer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on pages 201 and 443 of the book had no factual basis or supporting evidence. He said he had served the legal notice through his counsel on Monday.

“In her book Belonging: A Journey of Love, on page number 201 and page number 443, Sonia Gandhi has stated things regarding Swatantryaveer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar ji that have no factual basis and no proof. Because of this, yesterday, through my legal counsel, I served a legal notice on Sonia Gandhi ji,” he said.

“While on one hand, Indira Gandhi ji respected Swatantryaveer Savarkar ji, released a postal stamp in his honour, and a documentary on him was screened during her tenure, ever since Sonia Gandhi ji became active in politics, defamation against Swatantryaveer Savarkar ji has been ongoing... If no reply is received within 15 days, I will approach the court and file another defamation case against her,” he added.

Reacting to the development, BJP leader Ram Kadam supported the legal action and alleged that the statements in the book were false. He also demanded an apology from Sonia Gandhi. Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, BJP leader Ram Kadam said, "Every page of that book, published by a foreign publisher, is false. Late Indira ji had issued a postage stamp in the honour of Savarkar ji in 1980 and praised him as India's Remarkable Son. Sonia ji is originally from Italy and has still not come out of the Italian mindset. Without reading about Savarkar ji's hardships and what his contributions were, she will comment on him? What right does she have? So for this false statement made for the politics of appeasement, a notice will be sent to her, and she will have to answer it. For this, she will have to apologise to the entire country and Savarkar's admirers."

However, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Manoj Pandey said that the historical record regarding Savarkar's mercy petitions to the British was documented and could not be disputed. Whereas JMM leader Manoj Pandey said,“As far as I am aware, his grandson had previously issued a statement acknowledging that Savarkar did seek an apology from the British. The fact that he sought an apology is a historical reality, supported by documentation. As for what Sonia Gandhi has written in her book, some of it is based on memoirs, while other parts are well-documented; these facts cannot be refuted. They have chosen to issue a legal notice, which is their right, and they will receive a response to it."

A legal notice has been served to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over allegedly incorrect and defamatory remarks about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in her book 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, representing Satyaki Savarkar, said on Monday. Kolhatkar said incorrect information about Veer Savarkar had been presented on pages 201 and 443 of the book, prompting Satyaki Savarkar to initiate legal action. Satyaki Savarkar has given Sonia Gandhi 15 days to respond to the legal notice, failing which he intends to approach the Pune District Court. (ANI)