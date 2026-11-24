India and New Zealand to Expand Defence Cooperation in Next 18 Months

India and New Zealand are looking to expand defence cooperation, including military-to-military exchanges, training opportunities and maritime engagement, over the next 12 to 18 months, New Zealand Defence Adviser Commodore Andrew Dowling has said, underlining India's importance to Wellington's wider Indo-Pacific security outlook.

Dowling said the two countries were exploring ways to strengthen defence ties through greater people-to-people engagement, adding that short-term exchanges and training opportunities would help build trust and improve familiarity between their armed forces.

“I think it will come. In the next 12 to 18 months, you will see more together,” Dowling told ANI when asked about expanding military exchanges, officer training programmes and interoperability between the two armed forces. He noted that geographical constraints sometimes make it difficult for the two countries to bring military assets together, including deploying ships and aircraft, but said greater engagement between military personnel could help overcome some of these challenges.

“How we can further the relationship, I think, is with people. So taking some of those training opportunities, being able to do short-term exchanges, that to me builds trust. It removes the novelty of working together,” Dowling said.

Emphasising the strategic importance of India for New Zealand, he said both countries were interconnected through the maritime domain and depended heavily on sea-based trade and maritime lines of communication.

Dowling said India's approach to monitoring the Indian Ocean and New Zealand's engagement with the Southwest Pacific and the wider Pacific were fundamental to the security interests of both countries. He also highlighted the importance of the inaugural India-New Zealand Defence and Security Track 1.5 Dialogue as a new mechanism to foster collaboration.