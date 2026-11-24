Hema Malini Honors Late Husband Dharmendra on First Death Anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Actor-politician Hema Malini has paid an emotional tribute to her late husband, legendary actor Dharmendra, on his first death anniversary, saying her grief remains as intense as ever and describing his absence as an“irreparable loss”.

In a heartfelt post on X dated November 24, Hema Malini reflected on the year that has passed since Dharmendra's death, remembering him as much more than her life partner. She described the legendary actor as her“friend, philosopher and guide”, adding that he was the backbone of her life and her“very existence”.

“Not just my husband - he was my everything - my friend, philosopher and guide who was my backbone and in short, was my very existence,” she wrote. Malini admitted that life continues to feel empty without Dharmendra, recalling his warmth, humility and generous nature. Despite achieving remarkable success in the film industry, she said he remained deeply connected to his roots. Describing his personality, she wrote that he was“such a unique human being who, though he reached the pinnacle of success, remained grounded and attached to his roots.” She also remembered his innate goodness, saying it touched everyone who knew him and reflected the love he shared throughout his life.

A whole year has sped by but my grief has not lost its intensity I grieve over the tremendous and irreparable loss of a man who was not just my husband - he was my everything - my friend, philosopher and guide who was my backbone and in short, was my very existence. Life seems so empty without him. HIs towering personality, his innate goodness that pervaded his whole being and spread his love towards all who knew him - such a unique human being who, though he reached the pinnacle of success, remained grounded and attached to his roots. The Bhagwad Gita tells us the soul is immortal and will be reborn. I am aware of this, but I am still here in this life, and I cannot but miss his loving presence. I thank all the millions of fans who have recalled this generous, lovely human being and sent such warm notes about Dharam ji and what he meant to them. Thank you all once again - Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 24, 2026

In her tribute, Malini also reflected on the philosophical understanding of life and death, referencing the Bhagavad Gita's teachings about the immortality and rebirth of the soul. However, she acknowledged that understanding the concept does little to ease the pain of losing someone so close.“The Bhagavad Gita tells us the soul is immortal and will be reborn. I am aware of this, but I am still here in this life, and I cannot but miss his loving presence,” she wrote.

Malini also expressed gratitude to the millions of fans who have continued to remember Dharmendra and share their affection for the veteran actor.“I thank all the millions of fans who have recalled this generous, lovely human being and sent such warm notes about Dharam ji and what he meant to them. Thank you all once again,” she wrote.

The post was accompanied by four photographs of the couple together. Dharmendra, born Dharam Singh Deol, died on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89. Widely celebrated as one of Hindi cinema's most iconic actors, he enjoyed a career spanning more than six decades and appeared in over 300 films. Known popularly as Bollywood's He-Man, his memorable performances included Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam and Mera Gaon Mera Desh. Dharmendra and Hema Malini were among Hindi cinema's most celebrated on-screen pairs, appearing together in several popular films, including Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani and Dream Girl. The couple married on May 2, 1980, and had two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. (ANI)