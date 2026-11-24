An alleged racist attack on an Indian family in Australia has triggered widespread outrage online after a woman shared a video recounting the incident. The family was reportedly enjoying a meal near a roadside food truck when occupants of a passing vehicle allegedly threw eggs at them.

Anjalie Sharma, an Indian woman living in Sydney, said she witnessed the incident while returning home from work. According to her account, the group included women, adults and elderly family members who were sitting together and enjoying their food when a utility vehicle, commonly known as a 'ute' in Australia, drove past.

Sharma alleged that the occupants of the vehicle hurled eggs at the family before driving away. Expressing her disappointment, she said, "Call it racism or hatred against Indians, but I felt really bad."

She added that the family had done nothing to provoke such behaviour and was simply minding its own business. Sharma also confirmed that she had contacted the police following the incident, although she was uncertain whether any action would be taken.

The video has since gained attention on social media, triggering a debate about racism, discrimination and the treatment of Indians living overseas.

Several users condemned the alleged attack, while others posted controversial remarks. One user commented, "I know the way to the airport." Another wrote, "These are the true Aussies by the way." A further comment read, "It's their culture."

In her Instagram post, Sharma emphasised that nobody should face humiliation or harassment simply for enjoying a meal with family. She also stressed that respect and basic human decency should be non-negotiable in a multicultural society.

The incident comes amid other reported cases of racial harassment against Indians in Australia. In October, an Indian family in Brisbane faced alleged racial abuse and death threats, with a 19-year-old man subsequently arrested and charged with hate crime offences.