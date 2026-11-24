Former England Test captain Ben Stokes appeared to have taken a dig at Team India's call for an early draw in the first Test of the two-match series against New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday,

With 15 overs left on the final day of the Wellington Test, India skipper Shubman Gill decided to shake hands and settle for a draw rather than push for a result in the remaining overs. At the time of the draw, New Zealand were 239/5 in 120 overs in their second innings, still trailing India's mammoth first-innings total of 720/9 by 113 runs after making 368 in their first essay.

Explaining the reason for an early draw, Gill stated that the pitch offered little assistance to the bowlers and that India's pacers were exhausted after bowling nearly 50 overs each in the match. He added that he wanted to keep his bowling attack fresh ahead of the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, starting on November 27.

Also Read:Daryl Mitchell Hails Fighting Spirit After Thrilling Draw With India

Did Stokes Take a Dig at Team India?

As Team India's call for an early draw despite 15 overs left and five wickets remaining has sparked discussions among fans and pundits online, former England Test captain Ben Stokes also joined the conversation by sharing a GIF.

Taking to his X handle, Stokes reacted to India's decision to settle for an early draw in Wellington by sharing a GIF, which shows a man raising his eyebrows and looking visibly surprised, seemingly expressing disbelief at the decision.

However, Stokes, who retired from international cricket in June this year, did not explicitly mention Shubman Gill for Team India in his post, but the timing of his GIF prompted fans to interpret it as a subtle dig at India's decision to call off the match with 15 overs and five wickets were remaining in the match.

Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 23, 2026

Apparently, Ben Stokes' subtle dig at Team India's decision for an early draw in Wellington stemmed from the contrasting approach taken by India during the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester in July 2025. De

Despite England offering an early draw with India still batting on the final day, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar continued their innings and went on to score centuries, helping India secure a hard-fought draw.

'Still Hurts, Ben': Fans Remind Stokes Of Manchester Test

Former England Test Captain Ben Stokes' apparent dig at Team India for calling an early draw in the Wellington Test, with a surprise reaction GIF, has sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts quickly bringing up the 2025 Manchester Test and England's own offer to settle for a draw.

Taking to their X handles, Indian cricket fans shared mixed reactions to Stokes's post, with several users mocking the former England captain over the Manchester Test, while others argued that the two situations were different, saying that India would have continued bowling had Daryl Mitchell wanted to reach a personal milestone before agreeing to the draw.

Another section of fans argued that Stokes was justified in reacting to India's decision, pointing out that he had faced similar criticism when England offered an early draw at Manchester in 2025.

@benstokes38 We get it Stokesy! Vishal Sharma (@Vsharrma1) November 23, 2026

@benstokes38 LIVING RENT FREE IN YOUR HEAD MATE!! अभि (@abhi_bol) November 23, 2026

@benstokes38 Bruh you were trying to stop them from a milestone. They wanted to play on to get their milestones after tiring your entire out!

Mitchell and Philips were waiting for the Draw!

Not the same

- Malayalam BoxOffice (@malyalammovieBO) November 23, 2026

@benstokes38 Mann this still hurts Ben Stokes! Bharatspeaksx (@bharatspeakx) November 23, 2026

@benstokes38 Ben you are still crying over a non issue, post your retirement too? C'mon be a man

- Orlando Mazzota 卐 (@KingBhaw) November 23, 2026

@benstokes38 You the guy who got annoyed at Indian batters getting Centuries becaue your own bowlers and yourself wanted to go home?

- BuKaiØ Tzaka (@afclouieeee) November 23, 2026

@benstokes38 Haha.. They deserve this kind of mocking. "Bowlers were tired" is not an excuse. There were bowlers who used to bowl 70-80 overs per innings. What about that?

- Gaurav Kalra (@daredevilgaurav) November 24, 2026

If Daryl Mitchell had said he wants to bat on because he's on 49, the game would have continued.

It needs *both* sides to agree to shake hands and call it a draw.

Ben Stokes might have trouble understanding two-way agreements because generally, he and his ego don't leave room for another side in any stadium he's in...

- Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) November 24, 2026

I don't understand why people are responding with "keep crying" to this post. Anyone with a decent memory would remember how Stokes was getting trolled everywhere for offering a draw for the exact same reason Gill did. he's now pointing out to the hypocrisy

- yash (@yxshh27) November 23, 2026

It would have been absolutely fine if NZ refused to shake hands and continue batting. No one from Indian team or fans would have said a bit.

It still baffles me that Stokes and England made issue out of nothing at Manchester

- Cricket baba (@Cricketbaba5) November 23, 2026

The two situations are not the same. Had Mitchell said he wanted a 50, of course India would have continued. This reaction makes sense in the case of India resisting to Mitchell's request.

- Arnav Jain (@arnav1204aj) November 23, 2026

It's two different situations but really if you wanna do it, always always do it to England.

- KASHISH (@crickashish217) November 24, 2026

Meanwhile, following the Wellington Test draw, Team India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final also took a hit, with the draw reducing their points percentage (PCT) from 51.52 to 50.00. Shubman Gill and Co. remained fourth in the WTC 2025–27 standings, behind South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

Also Read:New Zealand Pacer Blair Tickner Out of Second Test Against India