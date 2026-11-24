A 23-year-old woman died after her boyfriend allegedly pushed her during an argument at a lodge in Bengaluru, causing her to fall through a window, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on November 19 within the limits of Gangammagudi police station. A video capturing the horrific incident has surfaced online, triggering outrage. The deceased was identified as Aishwarya, a native of Hassan district. Police have arrested the accused, identified as Santhosh, who works at a private company, on charges of murder. The case was registered following a complaint by the woman's mother.

Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

Bengaluru: a 26-year-old woman died after falling from the third floor of a hotel near Abbigere Circle. Police have arrested her boyfriend on a complaint by her father

As per police, he allegedly pushed her. She was taken to a private hospital, where she died. Police first suspected suicide, but the investigation reportedly pointed to murder.

The couple had reportedly planned to marry, and he allegedly kept postponing it and threatened her with private images.

He is in custody, and the case is under investigation.

If someone is threatening you with intimate images, you are not at fault. Call 1930 cybercrime or 112, and Women Helpline 181.

Condolences to the family.

Bengaluru WomenSafety

- Abhishek Jalan (@AbhishekJalan26) November 24, 2026

What Happened At Bengaluru Lodge?

According to a senior police officer, Aishwarya and Santhosh were in a relationship. However, the woman had reportedly been facing difficulties in her personal life after her family members questioned her over an earlier incident involving another man.

As per the complaint, Aishwarya had visited an OYO room with Sachin, a friend of Arundathi's boyfriend. Arundathi subsequently informed Aishwarya's family about the visit, following which her family members allegedly spoke ill of her.

The incident also affected Aishwarya's relationship with Santhosh, who reportedly did not trust her. The woman was upset over the situation, the officer said, citing the complaint.

Lover pushed girlfriend from lodge: ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಅಬ್ಬಿಗೆರೆ ಸರ್ಕಲ್​ನ ಲಾಡ್ಜ್​​ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಿಯಕರನಿಂದ ಕೊಲೆ! #TV9D

#Tv9kannada #Gangammanagudipolicestation #Aishwarya #Santoshlovecase #Bengalurulovermurder #Bengalurulodgemurdercase #boyfriendpushedgirlfriendfromlodge TV9 Kannada (@tv9kannada) November 24, 2026

Argument Turns Fatal As Boyfriend Allegedly Pushes Woman

On November 19, Aishwarya and Santhosh checked into a lodge in Bengaluru. During the evening, both reportedly consumed alcohol before getting into an argument.

During the heated exchange, Aishwarya reportedly told Santhosh that neither he nor her family members trusted her. She also said that she would end her life, according to the police account.

The accused allegedly responded by telling her, 'Do whatever you want', before pushing her with his hand. The push reportedly caused Aishwarya to lose her balance and fall through the lodge window.

She sustained serious injuries and died following the fall.

Murder Case Registered, Accused Arrested

Initially, the circumstances surrounding the woman's fall came under investigation. However, following her mother's complaint, police registered a murder case and arrested Santhosh.

Police said the accused was taken into custody in connection with the woman's death. Further investigation is underway to establish the complete sequence of events and examine the circumstances leading to the incident.