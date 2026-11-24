Hero VIDA VX2 and Ola S1 Pro are fighting for the top spot in India's electric scooter market. We compare their prices, battery capacities, top speeds, and the massive 320 km vs 187 km range differences.

Hero VIDA VX2 and Ola S1 Pro have emerged as the top choices for office commutes and family rides in the Indian EV market. Hero brings serious convenience with a removable battery setup, letting you charge it anywhere. Meanwhile, Ola S1 Pro attracts buyers who want high speeds and maximum range on a single charge.

Hero VIDA VX2 targets budget-conscious buyers who want a removable battery. Apartment dwellers without dedicated parking plug points will find this feature a absolute lifesaver. You can choose from four battery options ranging from 2.2 kWh to 4.4 kWh. The top-spec Plus 4.4 kWh variant delivers a certified range of 187 km on a single charge.

A 6 kW motor powers the scooter, pushing the base model to a top speed of 70 kmph and the top model to 90 kmph.

A standard charger juices up the large battery in 5 hours and 8 minutes. You can also use a fast charger to hit 20 to 80 percent charge in just 2 hours and 28 minutes.

Hero has priced this EV between Rs 1.10 lakh and Rs 1.61 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ola S1 Pro targets younger riders who want petrol-scooter speeds, modern tech, and long range. The scooter uses a fixed battery setup, so you must charge it directly at your parking spot.

The base 3 kWh battery model offers a certified range of 176 km. The larger Ola S1 Pro Plus packs a 5.2 kWh battery and promises a massive 320 km range.

The base model hits a top speed of 117 kmph, while the top variant reaches a thrilling 141 kmph.

Charging the 3 kWh battery from 0 to 80 percent takes about 7 hours.

Ola loads this scooter with a touchscreen display, navigation, music controls, multiple riding modes, and a reverse mode. The starting ex-showroom price sits around Rs 1.31 lakh.

Hero VIDA VX2 starts at Rs 1.10 lakh, making it roughly Rs 21,000 cheaper than the base Ola S1 Pro at Rs 1.31 lakh. Ola S1 Pro completely wins the top-end battle with its 320 km range and crazy 117 kmph to 141 kmph top speeds. However, Hero VIDA VX2 wins on convenience with its removable battery and faster charging times.

You should buy the Hero VIDA VX2 if you live in an apartment without a dedicated parking charger and want a simple daily commuter. You should pick the Ola S1 Pro if you have a home charging setup and want premium touchscreen tech, raw speed, and highway-level range.