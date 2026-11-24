MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Amandeep Khare smashed a strong century to help Chhattisgarh beat Goa in their sixth match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group D in Kolkata, while Kerala bagged a crucial win in Group C against Assam on Tuesday.

Khare hit his maiden T20 century during the 197-run chase at the Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground in Kolkata as his team crossed the line with a four-wicket win on the second-to-last ball of the match. Kerala bagged their third win of the season after gunning down 166 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, with wicketkeeper Mohammed Azharuddeen making an unbeaten 93 off 37 balls in a big nine-wicket win with 45 balls to spare.

Batting first, Goa made an impressive 196/6 in their 20 overs. Captain Abhinav Tejrana scored 62, while No. 3 Lalit Yadav made 57 off 36 deliveries. Vijay Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for Chhattisgarh, taking 2-22 in his three overs.

Coming into the chase, openers Khare and Aayush Pandey provided the team with a strong start. The two put up 86 runs for the opening wicket in 8.4 overs before Pandey was dismissed by Lalit Yadav.

Khare kept the flow of runs going as he brought up his hundred from 56 balls in the 15th over. He was dismissed on 116 in the 17th over, but he had done enough to set a strong platform for the chase, as Chhattisgarh were at 154/3 when he fell.

However, Dev Aditya Singh and Vijay Yadav came in during the death overs. They put up 22 runs from nine balls for the seventh wicket as Dev hit 24 from just seven balls and Vijay scored 12 from five deliveries to power the team home in the final over.

Elsewhere, Kerala opener Azharuddeen starred in the chase. He produced a jaw-dropping unbeaten knock of 93 from 37 balls to power his side to an easy win. Azharuddeen and Rohan Kunnummal had put 123 runs for the opening wicket in the 166-run chase and that, more or less, killed the game. Kunnummal was dismissed on 53 in the ninth over, but the wicketkeeper batter kept going.

He found support from skipper Sanju Samson, who also made an unbeaten 14 from 13 balls as Kerala won their third game in the season with nine wickets in hand.