Gaza Genocide: Fresh Israeli Attacks Kill Five Palestinians
(MENAFN) Israeli drone strikes killed five Palestinians in Gaza City and northern Gaza on Monday, while Gaza's health authorities separately reported that a child had died of acute lead poisoning.
The most recent strike hit northern Gaza City, killing Ayman Ziad Salha, 26, and wounding three others, one of them seriously, a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital said.
In western Gaza City, a drone struck a vehicle near the Ansar junction, killing three Palestinians and injuring six, according to a medical source.
Another drone strike targeted a gathering of civilians in the Al-Tawba area of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, killing Adel al-Hilu and wounding several others, a medical source told Anadolu.
Israeli gunfire also wounded two Palestinians in separate incidents in the Al-Sudaniya area and the northern town of Beit Lahia, medical sources told Anadolu. In the Tuffah neighborhood of eastern Gaza City, Israeli forces demolished Palestinian homes and other buildings, an Anadolu correspondent reported.
In southern Gaza, a medical source at Nasser Hospital said a Palestinian arrived with a moderate gunshot wound to the foot after Israeli forces opened fire in the Asdaa area, northwest of Khan Younis.
Local sources reported that Israeli military vehicles fired toward Palestinian homes and displacement tents across several parts of Khan Younis, while artillery shelling hit the city's southeastern area.
In central Gaza, Israeli forces fired machine guns toward areas east of the Maghazi refugee camp, and artillery shelling struck the surrounding area.
The attacks came during the ceasefire that took effect Oct. 10, 2025. Gaza's Health Ministry says continued Israeli violations of the truce have killed 1,675 Palestinians and wounded 6,095 since then.
In a separate announcement, the ministry said a child had died of acute lead poisoning. Clinical and diagnostic follow-up, an epidemiological investigation and the child's medical history all pointed to clear signs of poisoning, it said, adding that the child's father repairs batteries inside displacement sites and tents.
The ministry cautioned that the case could signal that large numbers of children are suffering from undiagnosed chronic lead poisoning, as shortages of laboratory equipment and tests make it difficult to measure blood lead levels.
It urged the international community and the United Nations to press Israel to permit the entry of safe replacement batteries. It also asked international health organizations to help bring in equipment and supplies for point-of-care blood lead testing.
Since October 2023, the war in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 176,000, most of them women and children, and has destroyed roughly 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.
The most recent strike hit northern Gaza City, killing Ayman Ziad Salha, 26, and wounding three others, one of them seriously, a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital said.
In western Gaza City, a drone struck a vehicle near the Ansar junction, killing three Palestinians and injuring six, according to a medical source.
Another drone strike targeted a gathering of civilians in the Al-Tawba area of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, killing Adel al-Hilu and wounding several others, a medical source told Anadolu.
Israeli gunfire also wounded two Palestinians in separate incidents in the Al-Sudaniya area and the northern town of Beit Lahia, medical sources told Anadolu. In the Tuffah neighborhood of eastern Gaza City, Israeli forces demolished Palestinian homes and other buildings, an Anadolu correspondent reported.
In southern Gaza, a medical source at Nasser Hospital said a Palestinian arrived with a moderate gunshot wound to the foot after Israeli forces opened fire in the Asdaa area, northwest of Khan Younis.
Local sources reported that Israeli military vehicles fired toward Palestinian homes and displacement tents across several parts of Khan Younis, while artillery shelling hit the city's southeastern area.
In central Gaza, Israeli forces fired machine guns toward areas east of the Maghazi refugee camp, and artillery shelling struck the surrounding area.
The attacks came during the ceasefire that took effect Oct. 10, 2025. Gaza's Health Ministry says continued Israeli violations of the truce have killed 1,675 Palestinians and wounded 6,095 since then.
In a separate announcement, the ministry said a child had died of acute lead poisoning. Clinical and diagnostic follow-up, an epidemiological investigation and the child's medical history all pointed to clear signs of poisoning, it said, adding that the child's father repairs batteries inside displacement sites and tents.
The ministry cautioned that the case could signal that large numbers of children are suffering from undiagnosed chronic lead poisoning, as shortages of laboratory equipment and tests make it difficult to measure blood lead levels.
It urged the international community and the United Nations to press Israel to permit the entry of safe replacement batteries. It also asked international health organizations to help bring in equipment and supplies for point-of-care blood lead testing.
Since October 2023, the war in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 176,000, most of them women and children, and has destroyed roughly 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.
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