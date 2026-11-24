UK Launches Public Campaign to Expose Illegal Waste Activities
(MENAFN) The UK's Environment Agency has introduced a new public awareness initiative urging residents to report suspected illegal waste operations without revealing their identities, as part of broader efforts to combat environmental violations across the country.
Named "Eyes on Waste Crime," the campaign seeks to encourage communities in Kent to recognize suspicious activities and report them, helping residents feel confident about raising concerns over incidents occurring in their local areas, the agency said in a statement.
The initiative comes amid intensified enforcement measures against illegal waste operators, with authorities having arrested 36 individuals since April.
Matthew Higginson, the Environment Agency's area environment manager for Kent, condemned illegal waste activities, highlighting their harmful consequences for local communities and the natural environment, while noting that such operations generate profits for criminal groups.
"We are getting tougher and going faster to stop waste criminals. This means not only illegal sites, but targeting the networks and money behind them," he said.
The public outreach effort follows the release of the agency's waste crime heat maps, which recorded 923 reported incidents across Kent, south London and East Sussex throughout 2025.
As part of its 10-Point Plan to combat waste-related offences, the agency is strengthening its intelligence capabilities and applying expanded enforcement powers. These measures include closing unauthorized waste facilities, preventing high-risk operators from continuing their activities, bringing offenders before the courts and confiscating criminal assets.
Named "Eyes on Waste Crime," the campaign seeks to encourage communities in Kent to recognize suspicious activities and report them, helping residents feel confident about raising concerns over incidents occurring in their local areas, the agency said in a statement.
The initiative comes amid intensified enforcement measures against illegal waste operators, with authorities having arrested 36 individuals since April.
Matthew Higginson, the Environment Agency's area environment manager for Kent, condemned illegal waste activities, highlighting their harmful consequences for local communities and the natural environment, while noting that such operations generate profits for criminal groups.
"We are getting tougher and going faster to stop waste criminals. This means not only illegal sites, but targeting the networks and money behind them," he said.
The public outreach effort follows the release of the agency's waste crime heat maps, which recorded 923 reported incidents across Kent, south London and East Sussex throughout 2025.
As part of its 10-Point Plan to combat waste-related offences, the agency is strengthening its intelligence capabilities and applying expanded enforcement powers. These measures include closing unauthorized waste facilities, preventing high-risk operators from continuing their activities, bringing offenders before the courts and confiscating criminal assets.
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