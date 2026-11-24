MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, who was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

During the meeting, the UAE leaders engaged in cordial conversation and prayed to God to grant the UAE and its people continued security, progress and prosperity as the nation celebrates the 55th anniversary of the Union this year.

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They also discussed a number of matters concerning the nation and its people, who remain at the heart of the UAE's priorities and its current and future development plans.

Upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi, the Ruler of Fujairah was received by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, along with several sheikhs and officials.

Photos: UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Prince, discusses nation's plans UAE President, Sheikh Hamad conduct inspection of Fujairah port, review operations

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