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A good fragrance can be a signature, a confidence boost or the perfect gift. That's why, for Day 5 of our Amazon's White Friday sale series, we are turning our attention to perfumes. This time, we have browsed the fragrance offers to bring you 10 handpicked scents, from familiar designer favourites to a more exclusive discovery that adds a touch of luxury to our selection.

For men, today's shortlist includes Hugo Boss Bottled, Calvin Klein Eternity, Mr Burberry, Azzaro Chrome and Issey Miyake L'Eau d'Issey Pour Homme Intense. Whether you prefer an everyday fragrance or are looking to add something different to your collection, these five picks offer a range of options to explore.

On the women's side, we have selected Hugo Boss Orange, Chloé Love Story, Carolina Herrera Good Girl and Marc Jacobs Daisy, bringing together four well-known fragrances with distinct personalities. And for something beyond the usual designer perfume selection, we have included Bvlgari Le Gemme Azaran, an ultra-luxury unisex Eau de Parfum from the Italian house's exclusive fragrance collection.

Whether you're shopping for yourself, replacing a favourite perfume or getting a head start on festive gifts, these are the 10 Amazon White Friday fragrance deals in the UAE that made our Day 5 shortlist. As always, we have done the browsing so you don't have to. Prices, discounts and availability may change, so check the individual product listings for the latest offers.

See more KT Smart Buys here