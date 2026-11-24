Dr. Sandeep Marwah Launches Two Books By CA Manish K. Sinha At Himachal Bhawan
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Founder of Noida Film City, had the pleasure of launching two thought-provoking books,“REELS TO REAL LIFE (Entertainment With Learning)” and“3 W's of WILL: Decoding WILL – Succession Plan,” authored by renowned Chartered Accountant and author CA Manish K. Sinha at Himachal Bhawan, New Delhi.
The book launch brought together the worlds of literature, entertainment, education, and professional knowledge, highlighting the importance of meaningful writing in creating awareness, inspiring readers, and addressing contemporary social and professional needs.
“REELS TO REAL LIFE (Entertainment With Learning)” explores the relationship between entertainment and education, emphasizing how creative content can become a powerful medium for learning and personal development. The second book,“3 W's of WILL: Decoding WILL – Succession Plan,” focuses on the importance of understanding wills, succession planning, and the thoughtful management of assets for future generations.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah congratulated CA Manish K. Sinha on bringing these two distinctive works to readers. He said,“Books are powerful instruments of knowledge, inspiration, and transformation. Literature enriches society, develops new perspectives, and creates a lasting connection between ideas and people. I am delighted to launch these books, which combine learning with entertainment and address the important subject of succession planning. We must continue to encourage authors and promote the culture of reading and writing in India.”
CA Manish K. Sinha expressed his appreciation for Dr. Sandeep Marwah's presence and support. He highlighted the motivation behind writing the two books and emphasized the importance of making knowledge accessible, practical, and relevant to everyday life. He also acknowledged the role of literature in educating readers, encouraging informed decisions, and promoting intellectual growth.
On this special occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah was honoured in recognition of his significant contribution to the promotion of literature in India and his sustained efforts to advance education, media, art, and culture through national and international platforms.
The event concluded on an inspiring note, reaffirming the importance of literature as a bridge between knowledge, creativity, and society.
The book launch brought together the worlds of literature, entertainment, education, and professional knowledge, highlighting the importance of meaningful writing in creating awareness, inspiring readers, and addressing contemporary social and professional needs.
“REELS TO REAL LIFE (Entertainment With Learning)” explores the relationship between entertainment and education, emphasizing how creative content can become a powerful medium for learning and personal development. The second book,“3 W's of WILL: Decoding WILL – Succession Plan,” focuses on the importance of understanding wills, succession planning, and the thoughtful management of assets for future generations.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah congratulated CA Manish K. Sinha on bringing these two distinctive works to readers. He said,“Books are powerful instruments of knowledge, inspiration, and transformation. Literature enriches society, develops new perspectives, and creates a lasting connection between ideas and people. I am delighted to launch these books, which combine learning with entertainment and address the important subject of succession planning. We must continue to encourage authors and promote the culture of reading and writing in India.”
CA Manish K. Sinha expressed his appreciation for Dr. Sandeep Marwah's presence and support. He highlighted the motivation behind writing the two books and emphasized the importance of making knowledge accessible, practical, and relevant to everyday life. He also acknowledged the role of literature in educating readers, encouraging informed decisions, and promoting intellectual growth.
On this special occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah was honoured in recognition of his significant contribution to the promotion of literature in India and his sustained efforts to advance education, media, art, and culture through national and international platforms.
The event concluded on an inspiring note, reaffirming the importance of literature as a bridge between knowledge, creativity, and society.
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