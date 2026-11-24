Alliance City Developers Hands Over Alliance Eternis Following Receipt Of The Full OC
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, November 23rd, 2026: Alliance City Developers Realtors Pvt. Ltd. has officially handed over Alliance Eternis, its boutique residential tower at Dattani Nagar, S.V. Road, Borivali West (MahaRERA No. P51800076690), to the society on 31st October 2026. The project has also received its full Occupation Certificate (OC), marking the completion of the development and its transition to society management.
The full OC confirms that the entire 14-storey building, including all floors and homes, has been completed in accordance with approved plans and cleared by the municipal authority for occupation. With the regulatory approval in place and the society handover completed Alliance Eternis has reached an important milestone in its delivery journey.
A delivery record built project by project
The completion and handover of Alliance Eternis follows a series of compliance and delivery milestones for the developer in 2026. Alliance Vista in Vile Parle East and Alliance Abhimanyu in Malad West have both received their Occupation Certificates and are fully sold out while Alliance Sea Breeze in Santacruz West is moving towards possession by the end of the year.
The company has also announced new redevelopment projects in Mulund West, Vile Parle East and Sion - Matunga, further strengthening its presence across Mumbai's established residential neighbourhoods.
Alliance Eternis at a glance
· Location: Dattani Nagar, S.V. Road, Borivali West, Mumbai 400092
· Structure: A single standalone residential tower rising 14 storeys
· Homes: 2 BHK and 3 BHK residences
· Amenities: Gymnasium, terrace garden, air-conditioned elevated entrance lobby, high-speed elevator, dedicated parking, video door phone, 24x7 CCTV surveillance, DGU sound proof windows and society office
· Connectivity: About five minutes from Borivali railway station and the Western Express Highway, with Kandivali station and Sanjay Gandhi National Park around ten minutes away
· Status: Full Occupation Certificate received; officially handed over to the society on 31st October 2026
Borivali West has long been one of the western suburbs' established residential markets, valued for its rail connectivity, schools, hospitals and proximity to Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Alliance Eternis brings a boutique residential format to S.V. Road, with fewer homes per floor and a standalone building designed to offer residents a more close-knit community environment.
Commenting on the milestone, Ankita Luharuka, CEO, Alliance City Developers Realtors Pvt. Ltd., said, "A homebuyer's real peace of mind comes from knowing that the home they have invested in is complete, legally cleared and ready for occupation. With the full Occupation Certificate in place and Alliance Eternis officially handed over to the society on 31st October, we have completed an important commitment to the residents of Borivali West. For us, delivery is not just about completing construction; it is about ensuring that the necessary approvals are in place and the project is ready to transition into the hands of its residents."
She added, "Mumbai's homebuyers and housing societies have become increasingly informed and place considerable importance on regulatory compliance, construction quality and timely project completion. As a redevelopment-focused developer, we understand the responsibility involved in delivering homes in established communities. The completion and handover of Alliance Eternis reflects our commitment to carrying projects through to this final stage."
About Alliance City Developers Realtors Pvt. Ltd.
Founded in 2010, Alliance City Developers Realtors Pvt. Ltd. is a Mumbai-based boutique real estate developer specialising in residential redevelopment. The company has undertaken 19 redevelopment projects across Mumbai's established neighbourhoods, including Mulund, Malad, Borivali, Vile Parle, Santacruz and Matunga – Sion division, and has delivered over 1.2 million sq. ft. of residential space to more than 700 families. Alliance City's approach covers every stage of development, from land and planning to construction and interiors with a focus on thoughtful layouts, quality construction and on-time delivery.
The full OC confirms that the entire 14-storey building, including all floors and homes, has been completed in accordance with approved plans and cleared by the municipal authority for occupation. With the regulatory approval in place and the society handover completed Alliance Eternis has reached an important milestone in its delivery journey.
A delivery record built project by project
The completion and handover of Alliance Eternis follows a series of compliance and delivery milestones for the developer in 2026. Alliance Vista in Vile Parle East and Alliance Abhimanyu in Malad West have both received their Occupation Certificates and are fully sold out while Alliance Sea Breeze in Santacruz West is moving towards possession by the end of the year.
The company has also announced new redevelopment projects in Mulund West, Vile Parle East and Sion - Matunga, further strengthening its presence across Mumbai's established residential neighbourhoods.
Alliance Eternis at a glance
· Location: Dattani Nagar, S.V. Road, Borivali West, Mumbai 400092
· Structure: A single standalone residential tower rising 14 storeys
· Homes: 2 BHK and 3 BHK residences
· Amenities: Gymnasium, terrace garden, air-conditioned elevated entrance lobby, high-speed elevator, dedicated parking, video door phone, 24x7 CCTV surveillance, DGU sound proof windows and society office
· Connectivity: About five minutes from Borivali railway station and the Western Express Highway, with Kandivali station and Sanjay Gandhi National Park around ten minutes away
· Status: Full Occupation Certificate received; officially handed over to the society on 31st October 2026
Borivali West has long been one of the western suburbs' established residential markets, valued for its rail connectivity, schools, hospitals and proximity to Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Alliance Eternis brings a boutique residential format to S.V. Road, with fewer homes per floor and a standalone building designed to offer residents a more close-knit community environment.
Commenting on the milestone, Ankita Luharuka, CEO, Alliance City Developers Realtors Pvt. Ltd., said, "A homebuyer's real peace of mind comes from knowing that the home they have invested in is complete, legally cleared and ready for occupation. With the full Occupation Certificate in place and Alliance Eternis officially handed over to the society on 31st October, we have completed an important commitment to the residents of Borivali West. For us, delivery is not just about completing construction; it is about ensuring that the necessary approvals are in place and the project is ready to transition into the hands of its residents."
She added, "Mumbai's homebuyers and housing societies have become increasingly informed and place considerable importance on regulatory compliance, construction quality and timely project completion. As a redevelopment-focused developer, we understand the responsibility involved in delivering homes in established communities. The completion and handover of Alliance Eternis reflects our commitment to carrying projects through to this final stage."
About Alliance City Developers Realtors Pvt. Ltd.
Founded in 2010, Alliance City Developers Realtors Pvt. Ltd. is a Mumbai-based boutique real estate developer specialising in residential redevelopment. The company has undertaken 19 redevelopment projects across Mumbai's established neighbourhoods, including Mulund, Malad, Borivali, Vile Parle, Santacruz and Matunga – Sion division, and has delivered over 1.2 million sq. ft. of residential space to more than 700 families. Alliance City's approach covers every stage of development, from land and planning to construction and interiors with a focus on thoughtful layouts, quality construction and on-time delivery.
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