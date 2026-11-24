Germany Calls on Russia to Halt NATO Threats, Resume Ukraine Talks
(MENAFN) German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul issued a warning to Russia on Monday against actions that could threaten the security of NATO member states, while urging Moscow to resume diplomatic negotiations to bring the war in Ukraine to an end.
Addressing the 72nd annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin, Wadephul reaffirmed the alliance's commitment to protecting its entire territory following recent incidents involving drones and missiles entering Polish airspace.
"We will always defend every inch of our NATO territory. This is absolutely clear," he said in response to a question from a Polish lawmaker.
“So Mr. Putin, make no mistake, we are a defensive alliance, but we are ready to defend us and our countries and our alliance.”
His remarks followed an incident on Friday in which three Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles crossed into Polish airspace before crashing in the country's southeastern region during Russian strikes against Ukraine. The incident caused no injuries.
German Foreign Minister Urges Putin to Resume Peace Talks
Wadephul also used his address to appeal directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the conflict through diplomatic efforts.
Referring to the Brandenburg Gate, situated only a few kilometers from the location of the NATO parliamentary gathering, the German minister recalled how former US President Ronald Reagan had addressed Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev at the historic site, calling on him to dismantle the Berlin Wall.
Drawing a parallel with that moment, Wadephul delivered a direct message to the Russian president, saying: "I'm saying now, Mr Putin, stop this war. Come to the negotiation table, make peace in Europe," he said.
Addressing the 72nd annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin, Wadephul reaffirmed the alliance's commitment to protecting its entire territory following recent incidents involving drones and missiles entering Polish airspace.
"We will always defend every inch of our NATO territory. This is absolutely clear," he said in response to a question from a Polish lawmaker.
“So Mr. Putin, make no mistake, we are a defensive alliance, but we are ready to defend us and our countries and our alliance.”
His remarks followed an incident on Friday in which three Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles crossed into Polish airspace before crashing in the country's southeastern region during Russian strikes against Ukraine. The incident caused no injuries.
German Foreign Minister Urges Putin to Resume Peace Talks
Wadephul also used his address to appeal directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the conflict through diplomatic efforts.
Referring to the Brandenburg Gate, situated only a few kilometers from the location of the NATO parliamentary gathering, the German minister recalled how former US President Ronald Reagan had addressed Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev at the historic site, calling on him to dismantle the Berlin Wall.
Drawing a parallel with that moment, Wadephul delivered a direct message to the Russian president, saying: "I'm saying now, Mr Putin, stop this war. Come to the negotiation table, make peace in Europe," he said.
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