Bfr Recommendations For Cellulose Film Gain Attention From German Buyers
|Declared structure
|What it changes
|What the file must cover
|One-side coated
|Seal face on one surface, reverse keeps the natural cellulose texture
|The coated surface, the base film beneath it, the seal area
|Two-sides coated
|Symmetric sealability, ultra-high moisture and oxygen barrier
|Both surfaces, the barrier layer, the sealing layer
|PVdC one-side
|Highest barrier of the coating options
|Barrier layer, plus waste-stream qualification for any compostable claim
What Our Published Food-Film Parameters Already Tell You
Our food packaging film page publishes the inspection values for the biodegradable films we supply for food packaging. They are reproduced here because they are the values a buyer can check a supplier's file against.
Published inspection values for our food packaging film, as stated on the food packaging film application page.
|Inspection item
|Indicator scope
|Thickness range
|≤ 2 μm
|Quantitation
|20 to 50 g/m2
|Horizontal split
|≥ 4 Km
|Tensile strength, longitudinal
|≥ 25 N/15mm
|Tensile strength, transverse
|≥ 15 N/15mm
|Elongation rate, longitudinal
|≥ 10%
|Elongation rate, transverse
|≥ 20%
|Average tear-resistant index
|≥ 1.4 mN·m2/g
|Anti-viscosity
|≥ 75%
|Moisture content
|8 ± 2 %
|Glycerol
|according to actual %
These are our published inspection values, not regulatory limits, and that distinction is worth stating plainly because the two are often confused.
The thickness and quantitation rows set the regime: film at or below 2 μm and 20 to 50 g/m2 is thin-gauge material, the range where direct food contact, printing and high-speed wrapping coexist. The moisture content and glycerol rows decide how a material is described. A regenerated cellulose film is plasticised, so the plasticizer content is an actual composition value rather than a nominal grade, which is why the published line reads "according to actual %". The tear-resistant index and elongation rows describe what happens when the film is slit and formed. The anti-viscosity row keeps a line running, because a film that blocks on a printing and sealing run is a food safety problem, not only a nuisance.
Around the table is the performance statement the file supports: the film is manufactured using materials safe for direct contact with foodstuffs, resists moisture, grease and oil, maintains its integrity under heat, and keeps packaged food fresh and uncontaminated through the supply chain. Printing belongs in the same file, because the food packaging film is offered with branding, nutrition information and bar-codes, and a printed surface in contact with food must be declared rather than assumed.
Cellulose film in direct food contact: bakery loaves sealed in printed transparent film. Image source: XIADE to Request a BfR-Linked File Set in One Email
Seven lines, in this order, and the supplier can answer in one pass instead of six.
Before you write the requestName the declared structure: one-side coated, two-sides coated, or the coating chemistry itself, because the answer changes with it. State the food contact: dry, fatty, acidic or alcoholic, hot fill or ambient, and the shelf life you are committing to. Give the pack format, lap seal, fin seal, overlap wrap or twist replacement, because the format decides which side has to carry the seal. Ask for the declaration for exactly that structure together with the test reports behind it, rather than for a generic compliance statement. Ask for the compostability position in writing if you intend to make that claim on pack, since a PVdC-containing grade needs waste-stream qualification while a nitrocellulose-coated grade passes industrial composting with a third-party report. Request the composition and process values that must match the file: actual glycerol content, moisture condition, thickness and quantitation. Fix the version and the date, because a declaration for a 30 g/m2 film does not cover a 40 g/m2 film, and an undated file cannot be audited.
Every one of those lines exists because the structure is declared, and every one shortens the reply. Send us the intended use, the pack format and the claim you plan to make, and our technical desk will return the coating structure, the inspection values and the documentation that applies to it, together with a quotation and samples for your own line trial. You can request a quote and samples from our contact page.
Frequently Asked QuestionsDoes XIADE hold a BfR certificate for its cellulose film?
No, and it is worth being clear why. A BfR Recommendation is a published technical reference, not a licence that can be held, so there is no certificate to hold. What we supply is a conformity declaration for the declared structure and the test reports behind it. Our films meet EU food contact material standards and domestic hygiene standards, and our coated cellulose film is certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 14001.
What does "BfR compliant" mean in a supplier email?
Usually one of three things, and the request rarely distinguishes them: the framework declaration stating conformity for a defined material, the material-specific evaluation behind it, or the test reports that support both. Ask which one is wanted before sending anything, because a complete declaration sent to someone who needed test reports still costs a week.
Does a one-side coated film need different documentation from a two-sides coated film?
Yes, because the contact surface differs. Our one-side coated film provides heat-sealability on a single surface while the reverse side retains the natural, original texture of cellulose, so only one surface is assessed for food contact. Our two-sides coated film provides symmetric heat-sealability on both surfaces with an ultra-high barrier against moisture and oxygen, so both surfaces and the sealing layer are in scope.
Can I claim compostability on a high-barrier coated cellulose film?
That depends on which coating carries the barrier. Our nitrocellulose-coated grades pass industrial composting with a third-party test report available. PVdC-containing grades require specific waste-stream qualification instead, so the high-barrier grade and the compostable claim are not the same grade by default, and the file that supports one does not support the other.
Which published values should I check against a supplier's file?
Start with the food-film inspection values: thickness at or below 2 μm and quantitation of 20 to 50 g/m2, moisture content of 8 ± 2 %, glycerol to actual percentage, an average tear-resistant index of at least 1.4 mN·m2/g, horizontal split of at least 4 Km, and elongation of at least 10 percent longitudinal and 20 percent transverse. Use them to reconcile the file, not to replace it.
Yusheng Yan
Senior Materials Scientist & Technical Director, Zhejiang Xiade New Material Co., Ltd. (XIADE)
A packaging film that outlasts the product it protects is not a packaging solution - it is a waste problem waiting to happen.
Yusheng Yan joined XIADE in 2010, contributing to the R&D of natural cellulose films that meet EU food contact material standards. Our natural cellulose films are biodegradable, insulating, heat-resistant, and anti-static, and serve aerospace, military, medical subcontracting, food subcontracting, craft packaging, tape substrates, and insulation materials. Zhejiang Xiade New Material Co., Ltd. operates from the largest ecological industrial park in Zhejiang, covering 116,700 sqm with a 60,000 sqm building area, and holds ISO 9001:2000 and ISO 14001:2004 certifications as China's largest manufacturer of natural cellulose membranes. I work with medical device and food packaging buyers who need to balance barrier performance, sterilization compatibility, and EU sustainability requirements at industrial scale.
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Published 19 November 2026 · Last verified 19 November 2026 · Thickness, quantitation, horizontal split, tensile strength, elongation, tear-resistant index, anti-viscosity, moisture content and glycerol values verified against the XIADE food packaging film application page on 19 November 2026. Coating configuration, sealability, barrier, transparency, printability and compostability statements verified against the coated cellulose film product page the same day. EU framework cited as Regulation (EC) No 1935/2004 and the German reference set as the BfR Recommendations on food contact materials. No price, cost or margin figure is quoted here.
About US
ZHEJIANG XIADE NEW MATERIAL CO.,LTD. and Shaoxing Kede New Materials Co., Ltd. are located in the largest ecological industrial park in Zhejiang - Binhai Industrial Zone and Hangzhou Bay Shangyu Economic and Technological Development Zone, covering an area of 116700 square meters and a building area of 60000 square meters. They are the largest manufacturers of natural cellulose membranes in China. The natural cellulose film produced by the company has met the EU food contact material standards.
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