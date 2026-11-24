(MENAFN- GetNews) Baoji, Shaanxi, China-November 23, 2026 A BfR Recommendation is a published technical reference, not a licence and not a certificate, so the request behind the question is really a request for documentation. Here is what the reference is, which three documents answer it, and which part of the file depends on the coating you declare. By Yusheng Yan, Senior Materials Scientist & Technical Director, Zhejiang Xiade New Material Co., Ltd.

A BfR Recommendation is a technical reference, not a law and not a certificate. The binding framework is Regulation (EC) No 1935/2004, and the BfR set is the reference German buyers and their QA teams point at.

"Send your BfR paperwork" is ambiguous, because it can mean the framework declaration, the material-specific evaluation, or the test reports behind it, and only one is usually the file that was wanted.

The file set follows the structure you declare. A one-side coated cellulose film, a two-sides coated film and a PVdC-coated film each raise different questions, because what touches the food is different in every case.

Our published food-film inspection values are the raw material of that conversation: thickness up to 2 μm, 20 to 50 g/m2, moisture content 8 ± 2 percent, glycerol to actual, and a tear-resistant index of at least 1.4 mN·m2/g. One written request gets the right answer in one pass if it names the structure, the contact scenario and the claim you plan to make on pack. The question behind this article arrives from German buyers, usually as one line: please send the BfR document. It sounds like a formality, and it is not, because "BfR" is doing more work in the request than any single certificate can. Everything below comes from our own published pages: our food packaging film application page and our coated cellulose film product page, because those pages hold the numbers a buyer can check. What a BfR Recommendation Is and What It Is Not The BfR, the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment, publishes Recommendations on food contact materials, and those recommendations are the technical reference set that German buyers, brand quality teams and their auditors use when they talk about compliance. The collection is the place to read what is currently in force, listed in the BfR Recommendations on food contact materials. Most confusion in these inquiries comes from three misreadings. It is not legislation: the binding framework for a material placed on the EU market is Regulation (EC) No 1935/2004 on materials intended to come into contact with food. It is not a certificate: nobody certifies a film against a recommendation, because a recommendation describes how a material is assessed, and the manufacturer declares conformity for what it puts on the market. And it does not replace the buyer's own assessment of the intended use, because a declaration applies to a defined material and a defined contact scenario. Our position is straightforward. Our cellulose films meet EU food contact material standards and domestic hygiene standards, and our coated cellulose film is certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 14001. That is a framework and management-system statement, not a BfR certificate, because no such certificate exists for a recommendation. What exists is the conformity declaration for a declared structure and the test reports behind it, which is what the buyer is asking for. Three Documents That Answer a BfR Request Underneath the one-line request there are three different documents, and sending the wrong one costs a week. The first is the framework declaration. It states the identity of the material, the declared structure, the intended food contact scenario, and a statement of conformity with Regulation (EC) No 1935/2004 for that defined material. It is short, normally one or two pages, and valid for exactly what it describes and nothing else. The second is the material-specific evaluation. This is the technical work behind the declaration: how the base film, the coating and the plasticizer were assessed for the intended contact, and why the declared structure was chosen. This is the document where the coating chemistry matters, and it is the one most often missing from an otherwise reasonable file. The third is the test reports that back the first two: the migration results for the intended scenario, the sensory assessment a food-contact film needs, and the composition data behind them. A declaration without the reports is an assertion; a report without the declaration is a data point with no structure attached. The practical rule that keeps this short: a document set is valid for one declared structure, one declared use and one declared thickness and grammage. When a buyer asks for "the BfR file" for a film that will run in two formats, the correct answer is two files, and saying so early avoids a second round of emails in week three. The Coating Structure You Declare Decides the File Set Our coated cellulose film comes in one-side and two-sides coated configurations, and the coating type itself can be customised to the product being packed. Each configuration changes what is in contact with the food, so each changes what the documentation has to cover. A one-side coated film provides heat-sealability on a single surface while the reverse side retains the natural, original texture of cellulose, which makes it the cost-effective balance between barrier and budget. A two-sides coated film provides symmetric heat-sealability on both surfaces with an ultra-high barrier against moisture and oxygen, ensuring airtight integrity for complex packaging formats. The scope of the evaluation follows that difference: one surface in contact with food means one surface assessed, two surfaces mean both. The coating chemistry moves the scope again. We work with nitrocellulose lacquer in one-side and two-sides configurations, and with PVdC in a one-side configuration where the highest barrier is needed. It also changes what you may claim: our nitrocellulose-coated grades pass industrial composting with a third-party test report available, while PVdC-containing grades require specific waste-stream qualification. A compostable claim and a maximum-barrier claim do not come with the same grade by default, and a file supporting one does not support the other. Converting fit and the seal window close the file. Lap and fin seals work with a one-side grade, while overlap wraps and twist-replacement formats need a two-sides grade, so the pack format is part of the structure. For nitrocellulose lacquer we publish a jaw temperature of 90 to 130 degrees Celsius, a dwell of 0.5 to 2.0 seconds and a pressure of 1 to 3 bar, with the window able to shift by 8 to 12 degrees Celsius as humidity swings. Declared coating structure, what it changes, and what the document set has to cover.

Declared structure What it changes What the file must cover One-side coated Seal face on one surface, reverse keeps the natural cellulose texture The coated surface, the base film beneath it, the seal area Two-sides coated Symmetric sealability, ultra-high moisture and oxygen barrier Both surfaces, the barrier layer, the sealing layer PVdC one-side Highest barrier of the coating options Barrier layer, plus waste-stream qualification for any compostable claim

What Our Published Food-Film Parameters Already Tell You

Our food packaging film page publishes the inspection values for the biodegradable films we supply for food packaging. They are reproduced here because they are the values a buyer can check a supplier's file against.

Published inspection values for our food packaging film, as stated on the food packaging film application page.

Inspection item Indicator scope Thickness range ≤ 2 μm Quantitation 20 to 50 g/m2 Horizontal split ≥ 4 Km Tensile strength, longitudinal ≥ 25 N/15mm Tensile strength, transverse ≥ 15 N/15mm Elongation rate, longitudinal ≥ 10% Elongation rate, transverse ≥ 20% Average tear-resistant index ≥ 1.4 mN·m2/g Anti-viscosity ≥ 75% Moisture content 8 ± 2 % Glycerol according to actual %

These are our published inspection values, not regulatory limits, and that distinction is worth stating plainly because the two are often confused.

The thickness and quantitation rows set the regime: film at or below 2 μm and 20 to 50 g/m2 is thin-gauge material, the range where direct food contact, printing and high-speed wrapping coexist. The moisture content and glycerol rows decide how a material is described. A regenerated cellulose film is plasticised, so the plasticizer content is an actual composition value rather than a nominal grade, which is why the published line reads "according to actual %". The tear-resistant index and elongation rows describe what happens when the film is slit and formed. The anti-viscosity row keeps a line running, because a film that blocks on a printing and sealing run is a food safety problem, not only a nuisance.

Around the table is the performance statement the file supports: the film is manufactured using materials safe for direct contact with foodstuffs, resists moisture, grease and oil, maintains its integrity under heat, and keeps packaged food fresh and uncontaminated through the supply chain. Printing belongs in the same file, because the food packaging film is offered with branding, nutrition information and bar-codes, and a printed surface in contact with food must be declared rather than assumed.

Cellulose film in direct food contact: bakery loaves sealed in printed transparent film. Image source: XIADE to Request a BfR-Linked File Set in One Email

Seven lines, in this order, and the supplier can answer in one pass instead of six.

Before you write the request

Name the declared structure: one-side coated, two-sides coated, or the coating chemistry itself, because the answer changes with it.State the food contact: dry, fatty, acidic or alcoholic, hot fill or ambient, and the shelf life you are committing to.Give the pack format, lap seal, fin seal, overlap wrap or twist replacement, because the format decides which side has to carry the seal.Ask for the declaration for exactly that structure together with the test reports behind it, rather than for a generic compliance statement.Ask for the compostability position in writing if you intend to make that claim on pack, since a PVdC-containing grade needs waste-stream qualification while a nitrocellulose-coated grade passes industrial composting with a third-party report.Request the composition and process values that must match the file: actual glycerol content, moisture condition, thickness and quantitation.Fix the version and the date, because a declaration for a 30 g/m2 film does not cover a 40 g/m2 film, and an undated file cannot be audited.

Every one of those lines exists because the structure is declared, and every one shortens the reply. Send us the intended use, the pack format and the claim you plan to make, and our technical desk will return the coating structure, the inspection values and the documentation that applies to it, together with a quotation and samples for your own line trial. You can request a quote and samples from our contact page.

Frequently Asked QuestionsDoes XIADE hold a BfR certificate for its cellulose film?

No, and it is worth being clear why. A BfR Recommendation is a published technical reference, not a licence that can be held, so there is no certificate to hold. What we supply is a conformity declaration for the declared structure and the test reports behind it. Our films meet EU food contact material standards and domestic hygiene standards, and our coated cellulose film is certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 14001.

What does "BfR compliant" mean in a supplier email?

Usually one of three things, and the request rarely distinguishes them: the framework declaration stating conformity for a defined material, the material-specific evaluation behind it, or the test reports that support both. Ask which one is wanted before sending anything, because a complete declaration sent to someone who needed test reports still costs a week.

Does a one-side coated film need different documentation from a two-sides coated film?

Yes, because the contact surface differs. Our one-side coated film provides heat-sealability on a single surface while the reverse side retains the natural, original texture of cellulose, so only one surface is assessed for food contact. Our two-sides coated film provides symmetric heat-sealability on both surfaces with an ultra-high barrier against moisture and oxygen, so both surfaces and the sealing layer are in scope.

Can I claim compostability on a high-barrier coated cellulose film?

That depends on which coating carries the barrier. Our nitrocellulose-coated grades pass industrial composting with a third-party test report available. PVdC-containing grades require specific waste-stream qualification instead, so the high-barrier grade and the compostable claim are not the same grade by default, and the file that supports one does not support the other.

Which published values should I check against a supplier's file?

Start with the food-film inspection values: thickness at or below 2 μm and quantitation of 20 to 50 g/m2, moisture content of 8 ± 2 %, glycerol to actual percentage, an average tear-resistant index of at least 1.4 mN·m2/g, horizontal split of at least 4 Km, and elongation of at least 10 percent longitudinal and 20 percent transverse. Use them to reconcile the file, not to replace it.

Yusheng Yan

Senior Materials Scientist & Technical Director, Zhejiang Xiade New Material Co., Ltd. (XIADE)

A packaging film that outlasts the product it protects is not a packaging solution - it is a waste problem waiting to happen.

Yusheng Yan joined XIADE in 2010, contributing to the R&D of natural cellulose films that meet EU food contact material standards. Our natural cellulose films are biodegradable, insulating, heat-resistant, and anti-static, and serve aerospace, military, medical subcontracting, food subcontracting, craft packaging, tape substrates, and insulation materials. Zhejiang Xiade New Material Co., Ltd. operates from the largest ecological industrial park in Zhejiang, covering 116,700 sqm with a 60,000 sqm building area, and holds ISO 9001:2000 and ISO 14001:2004 certifications as China's largest manufacturer of natural cellulose membranes. I work with medical device and food packaging buyers who need to balance barrier performance, sterilization compatibility, and EU sustainability requirements at industrial scale.



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Published 19 November 2026 · Last verified 19 November 2026 · Thickness, quantitation, horizontal split, tensile strength, elongation, tear-resistant index, anti-viscosity, moisture content and glycerol values verified against the XIADE food packaging film application page on 19 November 2026. Coating configuration, sealability, barrier, transparency, printability and compostability statements verified against the coated cellulose film product page the same day. EU framework cited as Regulation (EC) No 1935/2004 and the German reference set as the BfR Recommendations on food contact materials. No price, cost or margin figure is quoted here.

About US

ZHEJIANG XIADE NEW MATERIAL CO.,LTD. and Shaoxing Kede New Materials Co., Ltd. are located in the largest ecological industrial park in Zhejiang - Binhai Industrial Zone and Hangzhou Bay Shangyu Economic and Technological Development Zone, covering an area of 116700 square meters and a building area of 60000 square meters. They are the largest manufacturers of natural cellulose membranes in China. The natural cellulose film produced by the company has met the EU food contact material standards.