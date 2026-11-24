When you're setting up FTTH, the Drop Cable you pick really depends on where it's going. If it's going outdoors or up on a pole, you need something that can handle the weather and aerial installs. For indoor runs through conduits or inside buildings, you want a cable that fits those spaces.

GJYXCH and GJXH are two popular FTTH drop cable choices. Both are made for last-mile Fiber Connection s, but they're built differently and used in different places. Once you understand those differences, it's a lot easier for contractors and buyers to pick the right GJYXCH FTTH cable or GJXH cable for the job.

1. What Are GJYXCH and GJXH FTTH Cables?

GJYXCH and GJXH are designed for different stages of FTTH deployment. Their main differences involve cable construction, mechanical protection, and installation conditions.

1.1 GJYXCH vs GJXH: Structure and Application Differences

GJYXCH FTTH Cable – the outdoor option

GJYXCH is an outdoor, self-supporting FTTH Drop Cable. You'll usually see it used to connect distribution points on utility poles to homes or commercial buildings.

It's got a figure-8 design with a messenger member that helps hold it up for aerial installation. Depending on the version, that messenger can be phosphated steel wire or a dielectric strength member. This setup helps the cable deal with the mechanical tension that comes with outdoor spans.

The outer sheath is there to protect the cable from things like UV radiation and moisture. It's a good fit for last-mile connections in residential areas, rural networks, and other outdoor FTTH projects.

For more details about its construction and available specifications, see the GJYXCH Outdoor FTTH Drop Cable.

GJXH FTTH Cable – the indoor option

GJXH is an indoor optical Drop Cable made for connections inside buildings. Its compact butterfly-style shape makes it easier to run through indoor conduits, cable trays, and tight installation spaces.

The cable uses parallel strength members to give it structural support and protect the optical fiber during installation. Depending on the product spec, you can get FRP, KFRP, or steel reinforcement.

Indoor versions can come with LSZH or flame-retardant PVC jackets, depending on the installation environment and the safety standards you need.

You can also review the GJXH Indoor FTTH Drop Cable for its indoor cable configurations.

The following table summarizes their main differences: