GJYXCH And GJXH FTTH Cables Differ In Design And Installation Applications
|Comparison
|GJYXCH Cable
|GJXH Cable
|Main application
|Outdoor FTTH
|Indoor FTTH
|Cable design
|Figure-8 self-supporting
|Flat butterfly
|Installation
|Aerial and outdoor routes
|Indoor conduits and buildings
|Strength member
|Steel or dielectric messenger
|Parallel strength members
|Environmental protection
|UV and moisture resistance
|Indoor protection
|Typical application
|Pole-to-building connections
|Building distribution and subscriber connections
The correct choice depends on the installation route, local conditions, and cable specifications rather than the model name alone.
2. How to Choose the Right FTTH Drop Cable
Matching the cable to where it's going
When you're choosing between GJYXCH and GJXH, the first thing to figure out is where the cable will actually be installed.
For outdoor aerial connections, GJYXCH FTTH cable is usually the better fit. Its self-supporting design means you often don't need a separate support cable for suitable aerial installs. That said, buyers should still check the span length, wind conditions, and tensile rating.
For indoor connections, GJXH is the more compact choice. Its flat profile makes it easier to route along walls, through conduits, and into subscriber termination points.
Fiber count is another thing to think about. Both cable families come in different configurations, including 1-core, 2-core, and 4-core options, depending on the product range. The number of fibers you pick should match your network design and any spare capacity you've planned for.
Fiber type matters too. G.657A bend-insensitive fiber is a common choice for FTTH drop applications where cables might go through tight bends. G.652D may also be available, depending on the product spec.
Before you buy, check the cable dimensions, strength member material, outer sheath, operating temperature, and any relevant testing requirements. These details help make sure the cable actually fits the installation environment.
If a project has both outdoor and indoor routes, GJYXCH and GJXH can be used at different stages of the same FTTH connection. Just plan the transition point carefully so you keep mechanical protection and reliable Fiber Termination.
For projects involving complete access network planning, you can also explore FIBER HOPE's FTTH Network Solutions to review related fiber products and connection options.
FIBER HOPE offers GJYXCH and GJXH FTTH Drop Cable options, with different fiber configurations and customization support. Buyers can choose the specs that fit their network requirements.
Choosing between these two cables mostly comes down to matching the cable structure to the installation environment. GJYXCH is built for outdoor self-supporting connections, while GJXH is meant for indoor routing. Reviewing the project layout and technical specs before ordering helps you avoid installation headaches and supports reliable Ftth Network deployment.
For additional information about outdoor and indoor FTTH Drop Cable applications, readFTTH Drop Cables for Mass Broadband Roll-out in West Asia.
About US
FIBER HOPE OPTICAL COMMUNICATION TECH CO., LTD specializing in the R&D, production, and sales of optical communication products. Our product portfolio covers essential components such as optical cables (indoor and outdoor), MPO/MTP fiber patch cords,fiber optic cable joint boxes,fiber optic cable fittings, catering to diverse network construction needs from telecom operators to enterprise networks.
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