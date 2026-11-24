MENAFN - GetNews)"CARPFISHING Fishing Net Manufacturing Product"

Shantou, Guangdong, China - November 23, 2026

Commercial fishing operators select netting manufacturers that combine diverse mesh constructions with reliable materials capable of withstanding continuous marine exposure. Operating as a specialized fishing net manufacturer, the enterprise delivers comprehensive machine-made and hand-assembled fishing gear tailored for industrial fleets, coastal fisheries, and regional distributors worldwide.

Industrial fishing vessels, net loft fabricators, and regional tackle importers require consistent netting supply to maintain continuous harvesting schedules. By integrating specialized raw material selection, advanced machine weaving, and custom gear rigging, manufacturers provide commercial operations with dependable equipment designed for challenging marine environments.

Manufacturing Scope and Production Capabilities

Commercial fishing demands purpose-built netting configurations tailored to target species, operational depths, and vessel handling systems. Meeting these requirements requires substantial manufacturing capacity, advanced machinery, and rigorous quality control throughout the entire production cycle.

Production Scale and Enterprise Experience

Manufacturing operations take place within an established production facility covering 34,000 square meters in Shantou, China. With continuous manufacturing experience dating back to 1991, the enterprise has developed deep technical expertise in polymer processing, machine calibration, and gear fabrication for international marine markets. Modern workshops house specialized warping, weaving, stretching, and heat-setting machinery to maintain consistent output across major production cycles.

This long-standing production infrastructure enables efficient volume manufacturing while accommodating specialized custom orders. Sourcing directly from an established manufacturing plant gives commercial importers reliable supply security and predictable lead times across seasonal fishery cycles. Maintaining dedicated machine lines allows rapid adjustments between high-density monofilament runs and heavy multifilament panels.

Machine Weaving and Custom Rigging Operations

Production capabilities span automated machine weaving and custom hand assembly. High-speed industrial looms produce uniform bulk netting rolls with consistent knot tightness, while skilled net technicians assemble specialized rigged panels, perimeter lines, and custom gear sections according to precise customer drawings. Controlled thermal stretching stabilizes knot structures against offshore slippage.

Material processing utilizes premium synthetic polymers including high-grade polyamide nylon, polyester, and polyethylene, alongside traditional cotton fibers. Each raw material is selected for distinct physical properties, ensuring finished webbing delivers high tensile strength, controlled elongation, and dependable abrasion resistance in saltwater. Experienced technicians monitor yarn tension to prevent localized thin spots across finished panels.

Commercial Netting Categories for Fleet Operations

Different commercial harvesting methods require distinct filament structures to balance knot strength, water resistance, optical visibility, and structural flexibility. Sourcing teams evaluate several core netting categories based on specific fleet duties and vessel deck handling equipment.

Monofilament Netting: Single-strand synthetic filaments offering high optical transparency in clear water, low hydrodynamic drag, and rapid water shedding for coastal gill netting, drift netting, and selective pelagic fisheries.

Multifilament Netting: Multiple plies of twisted or braided synthetic fibers delivering exceptional tensile strength, superior knot retention, and high energy absorption for trawling, purse seining, and heavy aquaculture installations.

Specialized Rigged Assemblies: Hand-finished casting nets for coastal bait harvesting alongside multi-panel gill nets configured with perimeter leadlines, floats, and reinforced border selvages for commercial operations.

Beyond standard machine netting rolls, specialized fabrications provide customized selvage finishes, double-knot reinforcement, and custom hanging ratios. Net loft superintendents select specific selvage configurations to protect border meshes from high localized shear stresses during vessel power-block hauling. Reinforced border meshes distribute hauling tension evenly across framing ropes.

Commercial buyers can examine detailed technical specifications across the enterprise catalog to evaluate available mesh sizes, twine thicknesses, and depth configurations suitable for their local fishery requirements. Factory specialists assist procurement teams in matching mesh geometry to vessel hauling gear.

Translating Commercial Fishery Requirements into Technical Specifications

Procuring commercial netting requires aligning environmental demands and target catch behaviors with exact physical parameters to prevent gear failure. Technical teams collaborate closely with buyers to translate operational requirements into documented manufacturing specifications.

Operational Target Parameters and Fiber Selection

Target species morphology and harvesting depth dictate fundamental mesh geometry. Defining catch species, operating depth, bottom topography, and towing speeds ensures the netting structure withstands working loads. Polyamide nylon provides elasticity and shock absorption, while polyethylene delivers abrasion resistance and natural buoyancy. Matching fiber density to operating depth ensures nets track properly through the water column.

Marine environmental conditions also determine whether fibers require specialized chemical additives. Webbing intended for surface gill nets or equatorial marine fisheries incorporates concentrated ultraviolet absorbers during yarn spinning, preventing premature polymer brittleness from intense sun exposure. Proper stabilization extends working life across prolonged multi-month harvesting campaigns.

Mesh Geometry and Twine Linear Density

Buyers must establish mesh dimensions using recognized measurement conventions, distinguishing between stretched mesh length and half-mesh bar measurement under defined tension to maintain compliance with regional conservation limits and selectivity standards. Accurate specification prevents costly disputes during port gear inspections.

Twine linear density must be clearly specified using denier or tex numbering systems alongside minimum wet knot breaking tenacity. Defining exact twine plies, finished hanging ratios, and perimeter selvage reinforcements guarantees that finished nets withstand rigorous deck winch operations. Documenting these parameters ensures consistent gear replacement from season to season.

Integrating Complementary Gear into Fleet Supply Programs

Commercial netting operations rarely function in isolation from supporting rigging cordage and harvesting accessories. Fleet operators achieve greater operational efficiency by consolidating their core gear procurement through an integrated manufacturing partner.

Under the established trade brand CARPFISHING, the enterprise manufactures complementary gear categories that support complete fleet operations, delivering high-tenacity twines, commercial ropes, and harvesting traps alongside primary netting rolls.

Cross-Category Gear Synchronization

Sourcing matched cordage alongside primary netting simplifies inventory management for net lofts and fleet maintenance teams. Hanging twines, leadlines, and floatlines can be synchronized with netting roll specifications to ensure uniform elongation and wear characteristics across assembled gear. Balanced component wear minimizes unexpected gear repairs at sea.

Consolidated gear procurement also optimizes international ocean freight. Importers can combine high-volume netting bales with dense rope reels and compact spooled twines within single container shipments, maximizing container payload volume and weight capacity. Coordinated shipping reduces handling overhead and accelerates port customs clearance.

Initiating a Commercial Procurement Inquiry

Commercial fleet managers, marine superintendents, and wholesale distributors can initiate technical procurement discussions by providing clear operational parameters and target fishery profiles to engineering specialists.

Sample Verification and Production Scheduling

Submitting physical netting samples or verified technical drawings enables factory technicians to evaluate mesh geometry, knot integrity, and polymer compatibility accurately prior to commercial volume production. Reviewing pre-production sample swatches protects buyers from costly dockside fitting errors. Retaining benchmark samples guarantees that volume deliveries conform to agreed standards.

To review complete product specifications, request custom gear quotations, and discuss delivery schedules, procurement teams can connect directly with enterprise specialists at to advance their fleet supply programs.

About Us

Shantou Yonghui Fishing Tackle Industry Co., Ltd. established in 1991, covers an area of 34000 square meters. We specialize in all kinds of fishing nets, such as machine or hand-made fishing nets(with Nylon, polyester, PE, cotton material), sponge net, casting nets, gill nets, and all kinds of twines & ropes, fish & crab traps, floats, as well as many other items with the trade mark ""Carpfishing"" brand. We have firmly adhered to ""Honest as basic, and win with good quality"" as our soul of management for more than 30 years. We have been succeeded in a great enhancement, and perfect. We do harvest a great recognition and applause from abroad with our good name and good quality In view of both futures, we promise to supply our best quality products with best price in multiple scopes and advanced dealings.