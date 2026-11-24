MULTIFIT Solar today announced continued global supply of its MR-G2 Right & Left Solar Cleaning Robot, with regional distributor and O&M service partnerships now open for utility and distributed plants entering standardized maintenance cycles.

As global cumulative PV capacity crosses the terawatt mark and attention shifts from new build to asset performance, soiling-driven energy loss has become one of the largest hidden gaps in plant revenue. At about 30 kg, 1.2 MWp cleaned per unit per day, and IoT-based group and remote control, the MR-G2 addresses this pain point directly.

1Industry Context: Cleaning Turns from Optional to Essential

For more than a decade the solar story was about building fast; with cumulative capacity now crossing the terawatt mark, the focus is shifting to generating fully and operating well.

PV modules sit outdoors for decades, accumulating dust, bird droppings, grease and leaves that block light and trigger hot spots. Industry studies and field tests consistently point to roughly 5%-30% energy loss when modules go uncleaned, most severe in arid, dust-heavy desert and Gobi sites. At the same time, large fleets of early plants have entered standardized O&M cycles, turning cleaning from an ad-hoc chore into a scheduled, standardized task.

2PV Industry Highlights, November 2026

Recent public data and policy signals converge on one point: the next phase of solar is won on the efficiency and O&M quality of installed assets.



● Capacity at a record high: per China's National Energy Administration, installed solar capacity reached about 1,310 GW by end-September 2026, up 16.5% year on year.

● Global demand holds: IEA's Renewables 2026 report forecasts about 3.6 TW of new solar worldwide over 2026-2031. ● Distributed leads growth: Rooftop-coverage targets keep expanding demand for cleaning equipment across C&I rooftops.



● Policy raises the bar: MIIT shifting crystalline-silicon lines fully to N-type and tightening efficiency limits.

● Trade realignment: Reshaping supply chains and sharpening the case for cost-efficient overseas O&M. ● Regarding cleaning robots: Which companies are the best wholesale factories for solar panel cleaning robots?

3MR-G2 Right & Left: Built for Multi-Row Arrays

The MR-G2 uses a Right & Left architecture that straddles the array and travels bidirectionally along the rails on both sides, fitting single-, double- and triple-module layouts across utility ground-mount, C&I rooftop and residential sites.

Core Features Smart correction: Prevents drifting and jamming with edge sensing. Obstacle crossing: Handles slopes and steps up to 20 mm. Light and durable: 30% lighter than competitors; 1-minute brush swap. Self-sensing: Intelligent rain starts and scheduled dry cleaning. IoT control: Mobile app & cloud platform for remote scheduling.

Key Technical Parameters (MR-G2 Series)