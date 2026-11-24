MULTIFIT MR-G2 Right & Left Solar Cleaning Robot: Intelligent, Water-Smart O&M For The 3-TW Installed-Base Era
|Parameter
|Single-module
|Double-module
|Triple-module
|Module length range
|990-2384 mm
|990-2384 mm
|990-2384 mm
|One-way travel (12 m/min)
|3600-4320 m
|2280-3600 m
|1800-2700 m
|Travel speed
|12-20 m/min
|12-20 m/min
|12-20 m/min
|Machine weight
|30-50 kg
|40-95 kg
|60-115 kg
|Battery / solar panel
|24V/10Ah - 60W
|24V/20Ah - 60W x2
|24V/20Ah - 60W x2
|Cleaning mode
|Dry / wet
|Dry / wet
|Dry / wet
4Intelligent O&M: From Hands-On to Unattended
Manual cleaning has limited daily throughput per worker and carries efficiency and safety pressure in heat, dust, steep slopes and at height. Through grouping and the cloud platform, MR-G2 lets O&M staff track the position, battery, rainfall and alarms of dozens of robots from multiple terminals, running scheduled, zone-based cleaning under a per-plant strategy.
5Customer Value at a Glance More energy Removes dust and hot-spot risk, recovering 5%-30% generation. Lower O&M cost Robots replace manual labor, easing safety and management pressure. Strong fit Covers single to triple-module layouts for all site types. Fast payback Modest entry cost, recovered quickly through added generation.
About MULTIFIT
Guangdong MULTIFIT Solar Co., Ltd is a national high-tech enterprise dedicated to the R&D, production and sales of solar and other green-energy products. Since 2009, the company has focused on solar cleaning robots, inverters, and MPPT controllers, holding more than fifty patents.
Certified to ISO9001, ISO14001 and ISO45001, MULTIFIT exports to Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. The MR-G2 robot completes its tiered selection for multi-row arrays, joining a robust portfolio of tracking and track-mounted solutions.
About us
MULTIFIT is a high-tech manufacturing enterprise specializing in solar power generation systems and other green energy solutions. As a comprehensive entity, it offers end-to-end services including photovoltaic system design, production, installation, cleaning, and operation &maintenance. With its own brand, the company focuses on technological R&D, manufacturing, power plant investment, construction, and O&M for photovoltaic and photovoltaic-storage systems.
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