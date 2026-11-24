(MENAFN- GetNews) Xi 'an, Shaanxi, China-November 23, 2026 In This Article

What to Look For in Premium Tiger Milk Mushroom Powde

Red Flags: Wholesale Functional Mushroom Suppliers to Avoid

Format Selection: Sclerotium Powder vs. Water-Soluble Extract

How to Verify Botanical & Active Quality in the Lab

The Shaanxi Runke B2B Direct-Supply Advantage Frequently Asked Questions Key Takeaways

Authentic Tiger Milk Mushroom (Lignosus rhinocerus) stores its active respiratory-supporting compounds entirely in the underground Sclerotium (tuber). Powders made from the fruiting body or mycelium-on-grain offer negligible efficacy.

"Polysaccharides" is an outdated and easily manipulated metric (often spiked with dextrin). Premium B2B suppliers standardize and test specifically for 1,3/1,6 β-Glucans using validated enzymatic methods (like Megazyme).

Fungi are extreme bioaccumulators. Wild-harvested Tiger Milk Mushroom frequently fails US/EU heavy metal limits. Organic, indoor-cultivated sclerotia grown in controlled environments is the only way to guarantee Lead (Pb) and Arsenic (As) remain strictly below Prop 65 compliance levels. For the booming 2026 "Mushroom Coffee" and RTD beverage markets, standard powder will leave a gritty, muddy residue. Formulators must source a purpose-built, 100% water-soluble extract to ensure a smooth mouthfeel and neutral flavor profile. With the post-pandemic surge in respiratory health awareness and the massive growth of the functional mushroom coffee sector, Organic Tiger Milk Mushroom Powder has transitioned from a niche Southeast Asian remedy to a highly sought-after global nutraceutical. However, the commercial supply chain is riddled with cheap mycelium substitutes, starch fillers, and severe heavy metal contamination. If you are an R&D formulator or a procurement director tasked with sourcing bulk Lignosus rhinocerus, you must know how to audit supplier COAs to protect your brand's efficacy claims and regulatory standing. This guide breaks down the core commercial metrics and supply chain red flags required for secure bulk procurement. What to Look For in Premium Tiger Milk Mushroom Powder Commercial-grade Tiger Milk Mushroom must meet four uncompromising technical standards. Verify these specifications before approving any bulk supplier. 1. Explicit "Sclerotium" Botanical Origin Unlike Reishi or Lion's Mane, the fruiting body (the umbrella-like cap) of the Tiger Milk Mushroom has very little medicinal value. The bioactives are concentrated in the sclerotium-the hard, underground tuber that acts as the fungus's nutrient reservoir. Your supplier's COA and Technical Data Sheet (TDS) must explicitly state Plant Part Used: Sclerotium. 2. Standardized β-Glucan Assay (Not Total Polysaccharides) The industry is moving away from "Total Polysaccharides" because simple starches, maltodextrin carriers, or even the grain the mycelium grows on will register as polysaccharides on a UV test. Premium suppliers guarantee their extract's potency by measuring the exact immunological triggers: 1,3 and 1,6 Beta-Glucans (e.g., standardized to 15%, 30%, or 50%). 3. Controlled Indoor Cultivation & Organic Certification Wild Lignosus rhinocerus is extremely rare, highly inconsistent in bioactive yield, and notoriously high in heavy metals. The highest quality commercial supply relies on advanced, sterile indoor cultivation (liquid fermentation or controlled solid-state substrate). This ensures the material qualifies for USDA/EU Organic certification and completely eliminates the risk of soil-borne heavy metal toxicity and pesticide residue. 4. Optimized Solubility for Beverage Formulations If your brand is formulating lung-health gummies, tinctures, or mushroom coffee blends, physical solubility is your biggest hurdle. Unprocessed sclerotium powder is woody and completely insoluble. You must specify a highly purified, water-soluble extract that disperses instantly in hot or cold liquids without clumping or depositing gritty sediment at the bottom of the cup. Red Flags: Wholesale Fungi Suppliers to Avoid

Red Flag What It Means (Supply Chain Reality) Plant part listed as "Mycelium" or "Whole Mushroom" You are buying cheap mycelium grown on grain (oats/rice). You are mostly paying for grain starch, not the active tuber. COA only shows "Polysaccharides >30%" via UV-Vis The extract is highly likely spiked with cheap maltodextrin. Efficacy for respiratory support will be practically zero. Wild-Harvested claims with no specific Heavy Metal limits Extreme risk of heavy metal contamination. Will likely fail third-party Prop 65 and EU Pharmacopoeia testing. Extract leaves a cloudy, muddy, and gritty residue in water Incomplete extraction and poor filtration. Completely unsuitable for functional beverages or premium mushroom coffees. No Organic or Allergen-Free certifications Grown using chemical fertilizers or uncontrolled substrates, limiting your ability to market to premium, clean-label demographics.

Format Selection: Sclerotium Powder vs. Water-Soluble Extract

Selecting the correct physical format dictates your product positioning and manufacturing success:



Organic Sclerotium Powder (Full Spectrum): The whole tuber is dried and milled to a fine mesh. It contains the full matrix of insoluble fibers, proteins, and bioactives. Not water-soluble. Best suited for traditional two-piece hard capsules and functional baked goods. Tiger Milk Mushroom Extract (Water-Soluble): The sclerotium undergoes hot water/dual extraction to pull out the Beta-glucans, and is then spray-dried. 100% water-soluble. Features a mild, neutral flavor that won't overpower coffee or cacao. The absolute gold standard for RTD drinks, instant mushroom coffee sachets, and liquid tinctures.

How to Verify Extract Quality in the Lab

Upon receiving a pilot sample from a new supplier, your QA/QC lab must run these critical validation tests:



Megazyme Beta-Glucan Assay: Do not use the phenol-sulfuric acid method (which tests total sugars). Use the industry-standard Megazyme enzymatic assay kit to accurately quantify the specific (1,3/1,6) β-glucan content.

Heavy Metal Panel (ICP-MS): Screen rigorously for Lead (Pb), Arsenic (As), Cadmium (Cd), and Mercury (Hg). Due to the bioaccumulating nature of fungi, this is a strict pass/fail metric. Solution Clarity and Organoleptic Test: Dissolve 2g of the extract in 50ml of hot water. It should dissolve rapidly without vigorous stirring. The liquid should be relatively clear, and the taste should be mildly earthy-never harsh, excessively bitter, or gritty.

The Shaanxi Runke B2B Direct-Supply Advantage

When global nutraceutical brands and coffee formulators need a secure, compliant supply of Tiger Milk Mushroom, they bypass generic brokers and partner with Shaanxi Runke Plant Science & Technology Co., Ltd.:



Advanced Cultivated Sclerotia: We utilize proprietary indoor cultivation technology to harvest pure, organic sclerotia, ensuring maximum β-glucan yield with zero wild-harvest environmental risks.

Verified Beta-Glucan Potency: We reject "fairy dusting" with starches. Our extracts are strictly standardized for genuine 1,3/1,6 β-glucans, backed by transparent COA testing.

Formulation-Ready Solubility: Our engineering team has perfected a highly water-soluble extract specifically designed for the mushroom coffee and RTD beverage industry, delivering perfect flowability and zero sediment. Global Export Compliance: Packaged in 25kg export-grade, moisture-blocking drums, our materials meet all US FDA and EU regulatory standards, supported by competitive EXW and DAP commercial terms.

Frequently Asked Questions (B2B FAQ)

What is the minimum order quantity (MOQ) for bulk Tiger Milk Mushroom?

For formulation R&D and pilot runs, our MOQ starts at 1kg. Our standard commercial bulk packaging is 25kg per drum, easily scalable to multi-ton continuous supply contracts.

Can you provide a dual extract (Water and Ethanol)?

Yes. While hot water extraction is standard for isolating β-glucans, we also offer custom dual-extraction services to capture the full spectrum of both water-soluble and fat-soluble (triterpenes) compounds depending on your clinical targets.

Does your extract use maltodextrin as a carrier?

For our highly concentrated, spray-dried extracts, we strictly minimize carrier usage. If a specific flow-agent or carrier is required for your manufacturing equipment, it is fully transparent and declared on our specification sheets. We also offer carrier-free pure extracts.

How do I get a quote and sample for our R&D team?

Please visit our official website at runkenatural to review our technical data. To request the latest batch COA, Organic certificates, and a lab sample, email our international sales team directly at.... We process B2B inquiries within 24 hours.

About us

In the booming global Botanical Extract industry, Shaanxi Runke Plant Science & Technology Co., Ltd., strategically established as the core engine for the future by Shaanxi HUIKE Botanical Development Co., Ltd., has carried HUIKE's more than 20 years of profound accumulation, outstanding achievements and forward-looking vision since its established in 1998.