Bulk Organic Tiger Milk Mushroom Powder Gains Attention In B2B Sourcing And Formulation
|Red Flag
|What It Means (Supply Chain Reality)
|Plant part listed as "Mycelium" or "Whole Mushroom"
|You are buying cheap mycelium grown on grain (oats/rice). You are mostly paying for grain starch, not the active tuber.
|COA only shows "Polysaccharides >30%" via UV-Vis
|The extract is highly likely spiked with cheap maltodextrin. Efficacy for respiratory support will be practically zero.
|Wild-Harvested claims with no specific Heavy Metal limits
|Extreme risk of heavy metal contamination. Will likely fail third-party Prop 65 and EU Pharmacopoeia testing.
|Extract leaves a cloudy, muddy, and gritty residue in water
|Incomplete extraction and poor filtration. Completely unsuitable for functional beverages or premium mushroom coffees.
|No Organic or Allergen-Free certifications
|Grown using chemical fertilizers or uncontrolled substrates, limiting your ability to market to premium, clean-label demographics.
Format Selection: Sclerotium Powder vs. Water-Soluble Extract
Selecting the correct physical format dictates your product positioning and manufacturing success:
Organic Sclerotium Powder (Full Spectrum): The whole tuber is dried and milled to a fine mesh. It contains the full matrix of insoluble fibers, proteins, and bioactives. Not water-soluble. Best suited for traditional two-piece hard capsules and functional baked goods.
Tiger Milk Mushroom Extract (Water-Soluble): The sclerotium undergoes hot water/dual extraction to pull out the Beta-glucans, and is then spray-dried. 100% water-soluble. Features a mild, neutral flavor that won't overpower coffee or cacao. The absolute gold standard for RTD drinks, instant mushroom coffee sachets, and liquid tinctures.
How to Verify Extract Quality in the Lab
Upon receiving a pilot sample from a new supplier, your QA/QC lab must run these critical validation tests:
Megazyme Beta-Glucan Assay: Do not use the phenol-sulfuric acid method (which tests total sugars). Use the industry-standard Megazyme enzymatic assay kit to accurately quantify the specific (1,3/1,6) β-glucan content.
Heavy Metal Panel (ICP-MS): Screen rigorously for Lead (Pb), Arsenic (As), Cadmium (Cd), and Mercury (Hg). Due to the bioaccumulating nature of fungi, this is a strict pass/fail metric.
Solution Clarity and Organoleptic Test: Dissolve 2g of the extract in 50ml of hot water. It should dissolve rapidly without vigorous stirring. The liquid should be relatively clear, and the taste should be mildly earthy-never harsh, excessively bitter, or gritty.
The Shaanxi Runke B2B Direct-Supply Advantage
When global nutraceutical brands and coffee formulators need a secure, compliant supply of Tiger Milk Mushroom, they bypass generic brokers and partner with Shaanxi Runke Plant Science & Technology Co., Ltd.:
Advanced Cultivated Sclerotia: We utilize proprietary indoor cultivation technology to harvest pure, organic sclerotia, ensuring maximum β-glucan yield with zero wild-harvest environmental risks.
Verified Beta-Glucan Potency: We reject "fairy dusting" with starches. Our extracts are strictly standardized for genuine 1,3/1,6 β-glucans, backed by transparent COA testing.
Formulation-Ready Solubility: Our engineering team has perfected a highly water-soluble extract specifically designed for the mushroom coffee and RTD beverage industry, delivering perfect flowability and zero sediment.
Global Export Compliance: Packaged in 25kg export-grade, moisture-blocking drums, our materials meet all US FDA and EU regulatory standards, supported by competitive EXW and DAP commercial terms.
Frequently Asked Questions (B2B FAQ)
What is the minimum order quantity (MOQ) for bulk Tiger Milk Mushroom?
For formulation R&D and pilot runs, our MOQ starts at 1kg. Our standard commercial bulk packaging is 25kg per drum, easily scalable to multi-ton continuous supply contracts.
Can you provide a dual extract (Water and Ethanol)?
Yes. While hot water extraction is standard for isolating β-glucans, we also offer custom dual-extraction services to capture the full spectrum of both water-soluble and fat-soluble (triterpenes) compounds depending on your clinical targets.
Does your extract use maltodextrin as a carrier?
For our highly concentrated, spray-dried extracts, we strictly minimize carrier usage. If a specific flow-agent or carrier is required for your manufacturing equipment, it is fully transparent and declared on our specification sheets. We also offer carrier-free pure extracts.
How do I get a quote and sample for our R&D team?
Please visit our official website at runkenatural to review our technical data. To request the latest batch COA, Organic certificates, and a lab sample, email our international sales team directly at.... We process B2B inquiries within 24 hours.
About us
In the booming global Botanical Extract industry, Shaanxi Runke Plant Science & Technology Co., Ltd., strategically established as the core engine for the future by Shaanxi HUIKE Botanical Development Co., Ltd., has carried HUIKE's more than 20 years of profound accumulation, outstanding achievements and forward-looking vision since its established in 1998.
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