(MENAFN- GetNews) Tianjin, China - November 23 , 2026 The cost of the carriage lining is never based on the purchase price. The self-unloading carriage lining at the construction site looks like just a pad to us, but in reality, it affects three things: whether the unloading is smooth, how often the carriage needs to be replaced, and how much cargo can be loaded each trip. In construction scenarios such as coal, sand and gravel, mineral powder, wet clay, and construction waste, steel plates, rubber, and ordinary plastics each have their own advantages, but they also have their own drawbacks. In this situation, many purchasers targeted a new type of plastic, ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE ). UHMWPE became the mainstream choice not because "plastic is cheaper than steel", but because it simultaneously holds true in four dimensions: high wear resistance, low friction, impact resistance, and lightweighting - these four points precisely correspond to the actual costs of the fleet. Plate wear and replacement downtime Hard minerals on the steel plate cause impact and sliding abrasion. Thin plates usually need to be re-welded or replaced completely within one to two years. During the replacement period, the vehicle is out of service, and the loss is calculated by the number of days, which is much higher than the price difference of the lining itself. Adhesive materials and unloading residue Wet clay, coal powder, and sandy gravel will stick to the steel plate. Drivers can only repeatedly lift the bucket and shake the vehicle, manually strike, or even enter the carriage to clean. The residual materials are carried out or brought back, directly turning into shortages and additional labor costs. Self-weight and freight A 6 mm steel plate weighs approximately 47 kg per square meter, while UHMWPE of the same thickness weighs only about 5.6 kg. For a 30-ton self-unloading vehicle, every 100 kg reduction in the lining's weight is equivalent to a net annual gain. The four performance points of UHMWPE Molecular weight: ultra-long chains ranging from 3 million to 9 million g/mol The molecular weight of ordinary HDPE is approximately 100,000 to 300,000, with short molecular chains, and is prone to being "ploughed off" by sharp abrasive materials. The molecular chains of UHMWPE are long enough to intertwine, making it difficult for abrasive particles to be pulled out in whole segments. This is the structural reason for its wear resistance, not the effect achieved by additives. Materials with a molecular weight lower than 3 million g/mol are strictly not considered UHMWPE. Wear resistance: approximately 6–9 times that of carbon steel In ASTM G65 dry sand rubber wheels, mortar wear tests, etc., the volume wear of UHMWPE is significantly lower than that of carbon steel and nylon. The industry commonly cites a 6 to 9 times increase compared to carbon steel. This ratio changes with the shape of the abrasive, moisture content, and impact angle, so when selecting, it is more reliable to look at the actual test reports from the supplier rather than the advertised ratio. Low friction and non-stick: dynamic friction coefficient 0.10–0.12 According to ASTM D1894 measurement, the dynamic friction coefficient of UHMWPE is approximately 0.10–0.12, and the static friction is about 0.15, belonging to self-lubricating materials. Bulk materials can slide down at about 30° on the carriage bottom, and wet clay is not prone to sticking. The unloading time is shortened, and knocking and entering the carriage for cleaning can be largely eliminated. Impact resistance, low temperature resistance, non-absorption of water Under normal temperature simply supported beam notch impact tests, it often shows "no fracture", and remains resilient at -40°C. It is suitable for transporting frozen materials in northern winters; the continuous use temperature limit is approximately 80°C. The water absorption rate is lower than 0.01%, and acids, alkalis, salts, and fertilizers will not cause swelling or rusting. It is convenient to rinse, and food-grade grades can meet FDA and EU 10/2011 requirements. Actual comparison with HDPE, carbon steel, and rubber linings Even though they are both "plastic linings", HDPE and UHMWPE are not the same thing. The following table arranges them according to the six indicators most concerned by the fleet, which can be directly used for internal selection discussions.

Property UHMWPE HDPE Carbon Steel Rubber Liner Density (g/cm3) 0.93–0.95 0.94–0.96 7.85 1.2–1.6 Abrasion Resistance Highest Medium Medium-High Medium Coefficient of Friction 0.10–0.12 0.15–0.20 0.35–0.50 0.40–0.70 Material Sticking Tendency Very Low Low High Medium-High Low-Temperature Toughness Excellent (below -40°C) Fair (around -20°C) Brittle at Low Temperature Excellent Max Continuous Service Temperature ~80°C ~60°C High 80–100°C

Selection: Thickness, Molecular Weight, Brand and Certification

How to determine the thickness

For light abrasive materials such as grains and fine sand, use 8–12 mm; for sand, gravel, and mineral powder, use 15–20 mm; for large blocks of ore and demolition waste, use 20–25 mm. Insufficient thickness is the most common reason for premature failure of the liner plates, and the saved material costs are usually recovered within the first replacement cycle.

How to determine molecular weight

For normal operating conditions, 3.5 million to 5 million g/mol is sufficient; for high impact and high abrasion conditions, it is recommended to use 7 million to 9 million. The higher the molecular weight, the better the anti-wear and anti-rheological properties, but the welding and processing difficulty increase, and the delivery time and price will also increase simultaneously.

What proofs are needed for outdoor and export projects

Outdoor projects that are exposed to long-term sunlight require UV resistance modification; black plates usually achieve this with a carbon black content of about 2%. For export projects, a third-party test report (SGS, BV, TUV) and batch samples are usually attached; if the liner plates are delivered as a complete set with steel components, the steel part is certified according to EN 10204 3.1, and the plastic part is based on factory inspection records and third-party reports.

Installation: Thermal expansion gap and fixation method

Why leave a gap around the edge

The thermal expansion coefficient of UHMWPE is approximately 1.2×10−4/°C. A 3-meter-long liner plate can expand and contract by about 30 mm between -20°C and 60°C. During installation, a 5–10 mm edge gap must be reserved, and the head screws should be tightened by compression rather than being fixed by a through hole, otherwise, the plate edge will bulge in summer and crack in winter.

Applicable scenarios of the three fixation methods

Screws with countersunk heads are the most commonly used, with an interval of 300–400 mm. A UHMWPE gasket is added at the bolted area to avoid stress concentration; the entire sheet is freely laid and pressed by the side guard of the box, suitable for light loads and quick replacement; the V-groove insertion replacement is the fastest, suitable for scenarios where materials need to be replaced multiple times a day.

When not to choose UHMWPE

When the material temperature is constantly above 80°C, the box needs to withstand a drop height of more than 2 meters of concentrated impact, or is in long-term contact with strong oxidizing acids, these three conditions are not suitable for pure UHMWPE, and wear-resistant steel, ceramic liner plates, or steel-plastic composite structures should be used instead. There is no universal option for materials; only matching is possible.

Q&A

Q:How long can UHMWPE liners be used on the train carriages?

The common single-sized specifications are 1220×2440 mm and 1500×3000 mm. They can be customized to over 6 meters in length according to the carriage length. The seams are made by 45° lap joint or hot air welding. After welding, they are ground smooth.

Q:Will installing liners reduce the loading capacity?

The 20 mm liner weighs approximately 19 kg per square meter, which is lighter than the 6 mm steel plate of the same area. The volume occupied by the thickness is usually less than 1% of the effective volume, but the discharge is cleaner, and the actual amount of goods removed per trip is actually more.

Q:How much more expensive is it, and how long does it take to recover the cost?

The unit area price is about 2 to 3 times that of carbon steel liners. The replacement cycle is usually extended by 2 to 3 times. Adding the costs of downtime, manual cleaning, and underweight, most fleets can recover the price difference within 12 to 18 months; the specific recovery period needs to be calculated based on local quotations and actual working conditions.

Conclusion: Three variables determine success or failure

UHMWPE is not a universal plastic. However, in the scenarios of bulk material transportation under normal temperature, high abrasion, and easy material adhesion, it simultaneously reduces the costs of wear, material adhesion, and self-weight. The three variables that truly determine success or failure are: whether the thickness is sufficient, whether the molecular weight matches the working conditions, and whether a thermal expansion gap is left for installation. The rest is left to the supplier's test report and certificate to prove.

About Us

Tianjin Beyond Technology Development Co., Ltd. is a comprehensive manufacturing enterprise specializing in engineering plastic materials and precision CNC machining.

Since 2015, the company has gained more than ten years of practical experience in engineering plastics manufacturing and precision CNC machining, building strong and reliable capabilities in material processing, precision control, and industrial production.