Beyond Technology Highlights How UHMWPE Serves As The Superior Material For Dump Truck Bed Liners
|Property
|UHMWPE
|HDPE
|Carbon Steel
|Rubber Liner
|Density (g/cm3)
|0.93–0.95
|0.94–0.96
|7.85
|1.2–1.6
|Abrasion Resistance
|Highest
|Medium
|Medium-High
|Medium
|Coefficient of Friction
|0.10–0.12
|0.15–0.20
|0.35–0.50
|0.40–0.70
|Material Sticking Tendency
|Very Low
|Low
|High
|Medium-High
|Low-Temperature Toughness
|Excellent (below -40°C)
|Fair (around -20°C)
|Brittle at Low Temperature
|Excellent
|Max Continuous Service Temperature
|~80°C
|~60°C
|High
|80–100°C
Selection: Thickness, Molecular Weight, Brand and Certification
How to determine the thickness
For light abrasive materials such as grains and fine sand, use 8–12 mm; for sand, gravel, and mineral powder, use 15–20 mm; for large blocks of ore and demolition waste, use 20–25 mm. Insufficient thickness is the most common reason for premature failure of the liner plates, and the saved material costs are usually recovered within the first replacement cycle.
How to determine molecular weight
For normal operating conditions, 3.5 million to 5 million g/mol is sufficient; for high impact and high abrasion conditions, it is recommended to use 7 million to 9 million. The higher the molecular weight, the better the anti-wear and anti-rheological properties, but the welding and processing difficulty increase, and the delivery time and price will also increase simultaneously.
What proofs are needed for outdoor and export projects
Outdoor projects that are exposed to long-term sunlight require UV resistance modification; black plates usually achieve this with a carbon black content of about 2%. For export projects, a third-party test report (SGS, BV, TUV) and batch samples are usually attached; if the liner plates are delivered as a complete set with steel components, the steel part is certified according to EN 10204 3.1, and the plastic part is based on factory inspection records and third-party reports.
Installation: Thermal expansion gap and fixation method
Why leave a gap around the edge
The thermal expansion coefficient of UHMWPE is approximately 1.2×10−4/°C. A 3-meter-long liner plate can expand and contract by about 30 mm between -20°C and 60°C. During installation, a 5–10 mm edge gap must be reserved, and the head screws should be tightened by compression rather than being fixed by a through hole, otherwise, the plate edge will bulge in summer and crack in winter.
Applicable scenarios of the three fixation methods
Screws with countersunk heads are the most commonly used, with an interval of 300–400 mm. A UHMWPE gasket is added at the bolted area to avoid stress concentration; the entire sheet is freely laid and pressed by the side guard of the box, suitable for light loads and quick replacement; the V-groove insertion replacement is the fastest, suitable for scenarios where materials need to be replaced multiple times a day.
When not to choose UHMWPE
When the material temperature is constantly above 80°C, the box needs to withstand a drop height of more than 2 meters of concentrated impact, or is in long-term contact with strong oxidizing acids, these three conditions are not suitable for pure UHMWPE, and wear-resistant steel, ceramic liner plates, or steel-plastic composite structures should be used instead. There is no universal option for materials; only matching is possible.
Q&A
Q:How long can UHMWPE liners be used on the train carriages?
The common single-sized specifications are 1220×2440 mm and 1500×3000 mm. They can be customized to over 6 meters in length according to the carriage length. The seams are made by 45° lap joint or hot air welding. After welding, they are ground smooth.
Q:Will installing liners reduce the loading capacity?
The 20 mm liner weighs approximately 19 kg per square meter, which is lighter than the 6 mm steel plate of the same area. The volume occupied by the thickness is usually less than 1% of the effective volume, but the discharge is cleaner, and the actual amount of goods removed per trip is actually more.
Q:How much more expensive is it, and how long does it take to recover the cost?
The unit area price is about 2 to 3 times that of carbon steel liners. The replacement cycle is usually extended by 2 to 3 times. Adding the costs of downtime, manual cleaning, and underweight, most fleets can recover the price difference within 12 to 18 months; the specific recovery period needs to be calculated based on local quotations and actual working conditions.
Conclusion: Three variables determine success or failure
UHMWPE is not a universal plastic. However, in the scenarios of bulk material transportation under normal temperature, high abrasion, and easy material adhesion, it simultaneously reduces the costs of wear, material adhesion, and self-weight. The three variables that truly determine success or failure are: whether the thickness is sufficient, whether the molecular weight matches the working conditions, and whether a thermal expansion gap is left for installation. The rest is left to the supplier's test report and certificate to prove.
About Us
Tianjin Beyond Technology Development Co., Ltd. is a comprehensive manufacturing enterprise specializing in engineering plastic materials and precision CNC machining.
Since 2015, the company has gained more than ten years of practical experience in engineering plastics manufacturing and precision CNC machining, building strong and reliable capabilities in material processing, precision control, and industrial production.
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