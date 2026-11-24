Lanso Instruments is pleased to announce its participation in EP Shanghai 2026, a leading exhibition for the electric power industry. We sincerely invite customers, industry professionals, business partners, and experts from around the world to visit our booth and explore our latest intelligent monitoring technologies and solutions for the power sector.

Meet Lanso at EP Shanghai 2026

Exhibition: EP Shanghai 2026

Exhibitor: Lanso Instruments

Date: December 3–5, 2026

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), Shanghai, China

Hall: N1

Booth: S41

Explore Lanso's Intelligent Monitoring Solutions

At EP Shanghai 2026, Lanso will showcase its expertise in power equipment monitoring, measurement, and diagnostic technologies, with solutions designed to support the safe, stable, and efficient operation of electrical power systems.

Visitors are welcome to learn more about our product portfolio, including:

SF6 Gas Density Monitoring: SF6 gas density monitors, density transmitters, and wireless monitoring solutions for GIS and high-voltage switchgear.

SF6 Gas Detection and Analysis: Gas leak detection and gas analysis instruments supporting SF6 equipment maintenance and gas management.

Transformer Intelligent Monitoring: Monitoring instruments and accessories designed to enhance transformer operational safety and reliability.

Power Equipment Monitoring Solutions: Integrated monitoring technologies that help improve equipment condition assessment and maintenance efficiency.

Connect with Lanso

EP Shanghai 2026 provides an excellent opportunity to exchange technical insights, discuss industry developments, and explore potential business cooperation.

Whether you are looking for reliable SF6 gas monitoring instruments, transformer monitoring technologies, or intelligent solutions for power equipment, our team looks forward to meeting you and discussing how Lanso can support your needs.

Join us from December 3–5, 2026, at Hall N1, Booth S41, Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), and discover how Lanso contributes to safer, smarter, and more reliable power systems.

We look forward to seeing you at EP Shanghai 2026!

About Us

Lanso Konly (Shanghai) Instruments Co., Ltd. is an innovation-driven and high-tech enterprise. The company is committed to creating globally leading SF6 and other alternative insulating gas monitoring solutions and digital transformer accessories series products.