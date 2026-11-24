

LPCB approval is independent third-party certification of a Fire Hose Reel against LPCB's Loss Prevention Standards, not a self-declared statement that the product complies with EN 671.

UK tender documents ask for it because the certificate number is what an authority or insurer checks, so "LPCB approved" without a number is not an answer.

A certificate covers a specific product: the reel, hose and nozzle as an assembly, so changing the hose length or the nozzle can put you outside its scope.

LPCB approval, EN 671 conformity and an FM or UL listing are three different things, and a project may need all three. Verify before you order: get the certificate number, look the product up in RedBookLive, confirm the certificated model matches your specification, and check the number is marked on the reel itself.

An assembled reel, hose and nozzle combination. This is the unit a fire hose reel certificate has to cover, not the empty reel on its own.

LPCB approval means that a fire hose reel has been independently tested and certificated by the Loss Prevention Certification Board against LPCB's Loss Prevention Standards, and that the certificated product is listed in the RedBookLive directory. For an importer, that is the difference between a supplier who can satisfy a tender clause and a supplier who will be asked for paperwork the week before the tender closes.

The confusing part is that LPCB approval sits alongside the EN 671 standards rather than inside them. A reel can be fully EN 671 compliant and still not be LPCB certificated. Getting those two ideas apart is what this article is for, because mixing them up is the most common reason a quotation comes back with the wrong paperwork.

LPCB approval is evidence about a named product, not a promise about a factory: it comes with a certificate number, and that number is what your tender return has to quote LPCB Approval Actually Is

LPCB is a third-party certification body within the BRE Group, running Loss Prevention Standards for Fire Safety and security products and publishing the results in RedBookLive. According to LPCB's own standards overview, those standards cover fire alarms, sprinkler systems and other measures to prevent, detect and suppress fires, alongside security systems, and the certificated products are published on RedBookLive where specifiers and end users can check them. Fire hose reels fall into the manual fire fighting equipment area of that directory, and the listing is what turns a marketing claim into something verifiable.

The practical difference between LPCB approval and a factory declaration is who carried the risk. A declaration of conformity is written by the manufacturer about its own product. LPCB approval is written by an independent body that tested the product, and the test evidence, the certificated model and the certificate number all remain on the public record. That matters most in exactly the situations where a reel is specified: tender packs, insurance-backed contracts and local authority or fire service approval.

Three things follow from that structure for a buyer. First, certification attaches to a product description, so the certificated reel must match what you are ordering, down to size, hose length and nozzle. Second, the mark and number travel with the product, so the reel should carry a number that resolves in the directory. Third, the certificate is issued to a holder, so the name on it should be the company manufacturing or distributing the goods.

Three questions settle most LPCB conversations: which certificate number, which certificated model, and which legal entity is the holder LPCB Approval Shows Up in UK Tenders

LPCB approval appears in UK tender documents because the underlying duty to provide suitable fire fighting equipment sits with the responsible person, and the certificate is the quickest defensible evidence that the equipment is suitable. The Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005 places the fire safety duty on the employer and the person having control of the premises, and Approved Document B gives the recognised way of demonstrating compliance with building fire safety requirements, including the provision of fire hose reels in the locations it expects them.

A tender clause usually wants three things, and a supplier who understands the clause will have all three ready. First, the product must be certificated, evidenced by an LPCB certificate number rather than a description. Second, the tender return must state that number so the client can check it in the directory. Third, the supplier must commit to supplying goods that match the certificated product, which in practice means the reel, hose and nozzle combination you receive has to be the combination on the certificate.

There is a fourth expectation that catches people: installers can also be certificated under LPCB standards, and a client who has specified a certificated product and a certificated installer is asking for two separate pieces of evidence. If your project is a tender rather than a replacement job, ask your supplier in writing which of these they hold, and for the numbers.

What the Certificate Covers, and What It Does Not

An LPCB fire hose reel certificate covers a described product configuration, so the fastest way to fall outside it is to change one component after approval. Swapping a longer hose, changing the nozzle type, altering the swivel or using a different drum material can each take the assembly beyond the tested combination. The result is a reel that looks identical to the certificated one but is not, which is a problem you discover during a client audit rather than at the loading dock.

Product certification and site certification are separate, and confusing them is the second common failure. The product certificate covers the reel. Installation, positioning, signage and maintenance are covered by different requirements, and for a project where the client insists on certificated installers, that is a third-party scheme covering the contractor rather than the hardware. A supplier who cannot tell you which is which has probably not dealt with a certificated tender before.

There is also a scope question worth settling early: LPCB approval, EN 671 conformity and FM or UL listing are three different systems with different geographies and different evidence. EN 671 is the European standard family for fire hose reels, hose and nozzles, with EN 671-3 covering automatic reels and EN 694 covering fire hose assemblies. An FM approval serves North American markets and UL listings address product safety for US and Canadian authorities. If your project is sold into more than one market, ask for the certificate set that matches each market, and specify it in the purchase order rather than in a follow-up email.

How to Verify Certificates Before You Order

Eight checks separate a supplier who can satisfy a tender clause from one who will start looking for paperwork after you have placed the order.

Ask for the certificate number, not the word "approved". A number can be checked in seconds; a marketing phrase cannot.Look the product up in the certificated directory. RedBookLive lists certificated fire hose reels under manual fire fighting equipment, and the entry shows the holder, the product and the standard it was certificated against.Match the certificated model to your specification. Compare the reel size, hose length, nozzle and mounting type, because the certificate is written against that combination.Check that the holder name matches the business you are contracting with. Certificates are issued to a named company, and trading names can differ from the legal entity.Confirm the mark and number appear on the product itself. A reel that carries no certificate number on the body has not been marked as certificated, and a supplier who cannot explain that is guessing.Ask for the underlying test evidence and conformity documents. Hose pressure and burst test records, reel performance data and the EN 671 conformity declaration for the exact model are what support the certificate in your file.Ask how changes are handled. If you need a different hose length or nozzle, the supplier should tell you whether the assembly stays inside the certificated scope or needs its own assessment.Get the certificate into the contract. Attach the certificate and the certificated model list to the purchase order so the goods that arrive can be checked against the evidence that justified the order.

On our own factory the same discipline applies in reverse: every reel that leaves the line is checked against the specification we quoted, and we will put the technical file behind any order before it ships. If you need the current certification status for a model you are quoting, send the model reference through our contact page and ask for it explicitly.

How Our Fire Hose Reel Range Fits the Certification Question

Our range is built so that a buyer can specify a reel by standard and diameter, then ask for the certification evidence that matches that exact configuration. The certified fire hose reel range covers 1/2 inch reels to EN 854, 3/4 inch reels to EN 694, AS 1221 and SANS 1086, 1 inch reels to EN 694 in both standard and general versions, and 1-1/4 inch reels to EN 694, with hose lengths and drum options taken at order level.

On top of the size list sit six manual series built for different installation problems: the GlobalExport universal commercial swing reel, the LongReach large-area fixed reel, the MicroCompact small-space swing reel, the HighFlow large-inlet swing reel, the HomeSafe residential and commercial swing reel, and the HarshEnvironment industrial swing reel. The last one matters in a tender conversation, because a reel for a corrosive industrial environment has to be the certificated variant for that environment, not the standard one with a different finish.

For the automatic side of the range, the automatic EN 671 reel is built to the European standard family, with automatic retraction so the hose is back on the drum for the next use. One point for tender documentation: an automatic reel is covered by EN 671-3, while EN 671-1 covers the hose itself, so a compliant tender pack lists both, with a separate certificate number for each. Our component range covers the parts that make up the certificated assembly, including the hose for fire hose reels, the high-strength steel disc and hose connectors, so a reel can be supplied as a matched assembly rather than a collection of parts.

The certificate you can actually use is the one that names your reel size, your hose length and your nozzle, and our job is to supply the evidence for that configuration before the order is placed Mistakes That Fail Tender Submissions

Five mistakes account for most of the fire hose reel documentation problems we are asked to help sort out, and every one of them is cheap to prevent.

Treating an EN 671 declaration of conformity as an LPCB approval. They are different documents from different bodies, and a client checking the directory will not find the reel.Accepting "LPCB approved" without asking for the certificate number. Without the number there is nothing to verify and nothing to quote in the tender return.Changing the hose or nozzle after the certificate was issued. The assembly may no longer be the certificated one, even though every part is still EN 671 compliant.Not checking the number on the product. The mark belongs on the reel body, and goods without it will not match the paperwork that justified the order.Leaving certification until after the order. Approval routes take time, so the evidence has to be requested before the production slot is booked.

Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat does LPCB approval mean for a fire hose reel?

It means the Loss Prevention Certification Board has independently tested and certificated that reel against its Loss Prevention Standards, and the product appears in the RedBookLive directory with a certificate number. It is third-party evidence about a specific product, not a general statement about the manufacturer.

Is an LPCB approved fire hose reel the same as an EN 671 reel?

No, and this is the point most often misunderstood. EN 671 is the European standard family for fire hose reels, hose and nozzles, with EN 671-3 covering automatic reels, while LPCB approval is an independent certification against LPCB's Loss Prevention Standards. A reel can be EN 671 compliant without being LPCB certificated, so a tender naming LPCB needs the LPCB certificate.

How do I check whether a fire hose reel is genuinely LPCB certificated?

Ask the supplier for the certificate number and look the product up in the certificated directory, where hose reels appear under manual fire fighting equipment. Then confirm the certificated model matches the size, hose length and nozzle you are ordering, and that the number is marked on the reel body.

Does changing the hose length invalidate LPCB approval?

It can, because the certificate is written against a described product configuration rather than a component in isolation. Changing the hose length, the nozzle or the swivel may take the assembly outside the certificated combination, so the change should be checked before the goods are made.

What other approvals do I need for a fire hose reel project?

Depends on the market and the client. EN 671 conformity for Europe, an FM approval for North American insurance and authority requirements, and LPCB approval for UK specification each need their own evidence. If your project is tendered, ask for the certificate set your client will check and attach it to the purchase order.

How long does it take to get certification evidence for a fire hose reel order?

For a model that is already certificated it is a document pack, and the certificate number can usually be confirmed before you order. For a new configuration or a new market, approval routes take considerably longer, so the evidence should be requested at quotation stage and the configuration frozen before production.

Ask For the Certification File Before You Order

Send us the reel size, the hose length, the nozzle and the market, and we will tell you exactly which documents apply to that configuration and what we can supply with the goods. You can browse the fire hose reel range, review the automatic EN 671 reel for automatic systems, and send the details through the contact page.

About Us

Founded in 2014, Junan Fire Equipment Co., Ltd. has dedicated over a decade to the professional production of fire hoses and extinguisher components. As a global leader in the field, we have established advanced production technologies and state-of-the-art facilities, enabling us to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions that meet the most rigorous international standards.