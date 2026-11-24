MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) The open-source push has its champion back

Huang spent the months before his exit pushing Nvidia's Nemotron family as a direct alternative to proprietary models such as Claude, and he was not subtle about it. At a fireside chat in July he framed the choice as one between flexibility and lock-in:

"With an open model like NVIDIA Nemotron... every enterprise can build custom agents... The future of AI won't be one-size-fits-all."

That pitch is backed by numbers that enterprise buyers can act on: Nemotron 3 Ultra was benchmarked at roughly a tenth of the inference cost of the next closest performing model, which is the sort of gap that survives contact with a procurement committee even if the benchmark itself is contested. That strategy can now be expected to resume, pursued with the resources and hardware position of the world's most valuable company behind it, and it aims squarely at the business model of labs charging for API access to closed models.

Controlling the hardware stack changes the calculus

Nvidia's chips power virtually all frontier training and inference, which makes the combination unusual. A chief executive who promotes open alternatives to proprietary model providers, while also selling those providers the hardware they cannot operate without, occupies a competitive position that has very few historical parallels. Over time that pairing could commoditise the model layer itself, and a commoditised model layer compresses what any proprietary lab can charge for access to it. The customers would still need the chips either way, which is rather the point.

The regulatory split runs deeper than tone

Then there's regulation, where the two sides are not merely disagreeing about pace. Huang has rejected calls for broad AI safety rules, framing September's escaped-agent incidents as an engineering problem to be solved in the way automobiles were made safer. Anthropic has spent 2026 arguing something close to the opposite, calling on major labs to consider a coordinated pause and warning that systems may soon improve themselves faster than society can manage the consequences.

The commercial logic beneath the principle is worth drawing out. Rules that slow frontier development would also slow the rate at which open models close the gap with closed ones, which buys the proprietary labs more time to monetise an advantage that is currently measured in months rather than years. His return restores the most effective opponent of exactly that to the chief executive's office of the company every lab depends on.

Anthropic's listing timing looks exposed

None of this would matter much to a private company able to absorb a bad eighteen months in silence. Anthropic no longer has that luxury. It is days into life as a public company, with quarterly earnings scrutiny arriving on schedule and a share price that has already given investors a taste of how quickly sentiment in this sector turns. The competitive threat from open-source models is intensifying at precisely the moment the company acquires an obligation to report against it every three months.

Sentiment across the AI complex is doing the rest of the work. A Hong Kong index of AI stocks is down nearly 60% year to date, and the broader argument about whether debt-funded compute will earn its cost of capital has moved from the margins to the centre of the discussion. Anthropic has joined a public market that has stopped granting the benefit of the doubt.

What could signal a turning point

For the time being, several things would change the picture in either direction:



Whether the return comes with the Nemotron strategy attached, and how quickly it reappears in Nvidia's commercial messaging

Enterprise adoption data for open models - whether the inference cost advantage is actually converting into displaced API spend

Any movement on US market-structure or AI safety legislation, which has a habit of stalling in the Senate

Anthropic's first reported quarter, and specifically whether revenue growth outpaces the pricing pressure Hyperscaler capital expenditure guidance, with Morgan Stanley still forecasting a rise of more than 70% next year to top $1.6 trillion

If open models continue closing the capability gap while regulation stays stalled, the proprietary labs may find their pricing power eroding faster than their revenue can grow into it. If the gap holds, or if enterprises decide that running their own models is more trouble than a benchmark sheet makes it appear, the closed-source premium survives. Either way, Anthropic now has to defend that premium in public, every three months, with Huang back in the chair.

Important to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.