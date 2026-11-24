Libya Warns Maritime Security Threats Could Disrupt Trade, Raise Costs
(MENAFN) Libya’s Ports and Maritime Transport Authority has cautioned that growing security risks surrounding the country's ports and maritime routes could interfere with commercial shipping, increase freight and insurance expenses, and threaten the uninterrupted delivery of essential commodities.
In a statement issued Monday, the authority said it was monitoring the evolving situation and assessing potential threats to the security of Libyan ports and maritime operations. It warned that any deterioration could affect vessel traffic, cargo handling activities, and the movement of goods through the country's supply networks.
The authority also highlighted the potential dangers to maritime personnel and the marine ecosystem, pointing to Libya's responsibilities under international maritime agreements, including the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) and the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL).
“Libyan ports are among the country’s most important economic lifelines and the main gateway for food, medicines, fuel, production supplies and other goods,” the authority stressed.
It further explained that threats to port facilities and navigation routes could weaken the confidence of international shipping companies, potentially encouraging some operators to bypass Libyan destinations. Shipowners, maritime operators and insurance providers could also introduce stricter precautionary requirements in response to the heightened risks.
“Such developments could result in higher shipping and insurance costs, delayed cargo deliveries and disruptions to supply chains, directly affecting the availability and prices of goods and living conditions,” it added.
In a statement issued Monday, the authority said it was monitoring the evolving situation and assessing potential threats to the security of Libyan ports and maritime operations. It warned that any deterioration could affect vessel traffic, cargo handling activities, and the movement of goods through the country's supply networks.
The authority also highlighted the potential dangers to maritime personnel and the marine ecosystem, pointing to Libya's responsibilities under international maritime agreements, including the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) and the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL).
“Libyan ports are among the country’s most important economic lifelines and the main gateway for food, medicines, fuel, production supplies and other goods,” the authority stressed.
It further explained that threats to port facilities and navigation routes could weaken the confidence of international shipping companies, potentially encouraging some operators to bypass Libyan destinations. Shipowners, maritime operators and insurance providers could also introduce stricter precautionary requirements in response to the heightened risks.
“Such developments could result in higher shipping and insurance costs, delayed cargo deliveries and disruptions to supply chains, directly affecting the availability and prices of goods and living conditions,” it added.
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