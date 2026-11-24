MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) -- Jordan University Hospital has introduced an advanced spinal surgical navigation technique for the first time in the Kingdom, enabling surgeons to use modern imaging technology without the need for costly three-dimensional imaging equipment.

The hospital said in a statement on Tuesday that the technique was successfully applied during a surgical procedure performed by Professor Fadi Al-Hadidi, Senior Consultant in Orthopedic and Spine Surgery.

Implemented in cooperation with Dar Al-Hayat Medical Equipment Company, the technique integrates two-dimensional imaging with preoperative computed tomography (CT) scans through specialized software linked to a spinal surgical navigation system.

The technology eliminates the need for dedicated three-dimensional imaging equipment, helping reduce surgical costs for patients and broaden access to advanced navigation-assisted spinal procedures.

The hospital said the introduction of the technique forms part of its ongoing efforts to incorporate technological advances into clinical practice, adopt innovative surgical solutions and improve the quality of patient care.

//Petra// RZ