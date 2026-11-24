Detained Ecuador Ex-Candidate Alleges Prison Rights Violations
(MENAFN) Ecuador's former presidential candidate Gonzalez accused authorities of violating her rights at a prison in Riobamba, as a hearing Monday weighed her challenge to her pretrial detention.
Gonzalez cited a physical toll in a post on the US social media platform X. "I have lost 6 kilograms (13 pounds) and have problems that even affect my mobility," she wrote.
She said prison officials had cut off her contact with her family, and that every decision at the facility required direct approval from SNAI, Ecuador's prison authority, which is headquartered in Quito. She added that restrictions on phone services had also stirred discontent among other inmates.
Gonzalez also targeted prosecutors, accusing them of presenting erroneous arguments unrelated to the case to justify what she described as her "kidnapping" and to stop her from defending herself while free.
She cast the pending ruling as a test for the judges, writing: "The decision is now in the hands of the judges of the Provincial Court of Pichincha. Will they once again allow so many violations of the Constitution of the Republic?" she wrote.
In a birthday message published Monday on X, she vowed to keep up her political fight despite being separated from her family. "My convictions and my faith remain firm. I have not given up and I will not give up. Because, as I have always said, every struggle is worthwhile for our Ecuador," she wrote.
Gonzalez is a prominent figure in the Citizens' Revolution (RC) movement, which was founded by former President Rafael Correa. She was arrested in the early hours of Oct. 22 at her home in Canuto, a rural parish in Chone canton, in Ecuador's coastal province of Manabi.
A judge ordered her pretrial detention on Oct. 23 as part of the "Laberinto" investigation into alleged money laundering involving funds linked to the financing of her 2023 presidential campaign. Prosecutors suspect funds linked to a company associated with Guayaquil Mayor Aquiles Alvarez were used to finance the campaign. Gonzalez's defense has challenged the allegations and sought her release.
She lost to Daniel Noboa in two consecutive presidential runoffs, in 2023 and 2025. Noboa won the presidency in 2023 and was re-elected in 2025.
Gonzalez cited a physical toll in a post on the US social media platform X. "I have lost 6 kilograms (13 pounds) and have problems that even affect my mobility," she wrote.
She said prison officials had cut off her contact with her family, and that every decision at the facility required direct approval from SNAI, Ecuador's prison authority, which is headquartered in Quito. She added that restrictions on phone services had also stirred discontent among other inmates.
Gonzalez also targeted prosecutors, accusing them of presenting erroneous arguments unrelated to the case to justify what she described as her "kidnapping" and to stop her from defending herself while free.
She cast the pending ruling as a test for the judges, writing: "The decision is now in the hands of the judges of the Provincial Court of Pichincha. Will they once again allow so many violations of the Constitution of the Republic?" she wrote.
In a birthday message published Monday on X, she vowed to keep up her political fight despite being separated from her family. "My convictions and my faith remain firm. I have not given up and I will not give up. Because, as I have always said, every struggle is worthwhile for our Ecuador," she wrote.
Gonzalez is a prominent figure in the Citizens' Revolution (RC) movement, which was founded by former President Rafael Correa. She was arrested in the early hours of Oct. 22 at her home in Canuto, a rural parish in Chone canton, in Ecuador's coastal province of Manabi.
A judge ordered her pretrial detention on Oct. 23 as part of the "Laberinto" investigation into alleged money laundering involving funds linked to the financing of her 2023 presidential campaign. Prosecutors suspect funds linked to a company associated with Guayaquil Mayor Aquiles Alvarez were used to finance the campaign. Gonzalez's defense has challenged the allegations and sought her release.
She lost to Daniel Noboa in two consecutive presidential runoffs, in 2023 and 2025. Noboa won the presidency in 2023 and was re-elected in 2025.
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