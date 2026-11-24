Albania Rejects Claims Linking Its Territory to Russian Naval Drone Attack
(MENAFN) Albania has denied allegations that its territory was involved in a naval drone strike targeting a Russian corvette off the Libyan coast, dismissing claims that the operation was launched from within its borders.
In a statement published Monday on X, the Albanian Foreign Ministry described the circulating reports as "inaccurate" and said they did not correspond with the actual events.
"Albania was not involved in this incident, and its territory was neither used nor made available for the launch or facilitation of such an attack," the ministry said.
“We categorically reject these allegations, which have been presented without verifiable evidence.”
The ministry further called on those spreading the claims to correct the information and adhere to standards of accuracy, proper verification and responsibility, particularly when addressing sensitive international security issues.
In a statement published Monday on X, the Albanian Foreign Ministry described the circulating reports as "inaccurate" and said they did not correspond with the actual events.
"Albania was not involved in this incident, and its territory was neither used nor made available for the launch or facilitation of such an attack," the ministry said.
“We categorically reject these allegations, which have been presented without verifiable evidence.”
The ministry further called on those spreading the claims to correct the information and adhere to standards of accuracy, proper verification and responsibility, particularly when addressing sensitive international security issues.
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