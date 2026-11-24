Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,848 Over Past Day
Russian forces have also lost 12,493 (+1) tanks, 25,952 (+11) armored combat vehicles, 52,786 (+55) artillery systems, 2,301 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,769 (+1) air defense systems, 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,217 (+4) ground robotic systems, 619,416 (+1,154) operational-tactical UAVs, 5,278 cruise missiles, 36 (+1) warships and boats, two submarines, 179,084 (+371) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,932 special-purpose vehicles.
The figures are being updated.Read also: Ukrainian drone units hit over 4,000 Russian ground robotic systems this year
As Ukrinform reported, as of 22:00 on November 23, 123 combat engagements had taken place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops, with the enemy most actively attempting to attack in the Kostiantynivka sector.
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