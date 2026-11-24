MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a Facebook post, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces have also lost 12,493 (+1) tanks, 25,952 (+11) armored combat vehicles, 52,786 (+55) artillery systems, 2,301 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,769 (+1) air defense systems, 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,217 (+4) ground robotic systems, 619,416 (+1,154) operational-tactical UAVs, 5,278 cruise missiles, 36 (+1) warships and boats, two submarines, 179,084 (+371) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,932 special-purpose vehicles.

The figures are being updated.

Ukrainian drone units hit over 4,000 Russian ground robotic systems this year

As Ukrinform reported, as of 22:00 on November 23, 123 combat engagements had taken place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops, with the enemy most actively attempting to attack in the Kostiantynivka sector.