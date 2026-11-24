MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced this in a statement, Ukrinform reports.

The agreement marks a new stage in expanding Ukrainian defense technologies under the DELTA Lab initiative.

Germany will be able to use DELTA in line with the needs of its armed forces, adapt its capabilities, contribute to the development of new features and work jointly to further develop the system.

As part of the cooperation, Germany plans to support DELTA's further development, including through the IT Coalition for Ukraine. At the same time, its use by the German side will not involve the transfer of, or access to, combat or other operational data belonging to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"Ukraine has technological solutions that have been tested on the battlefield. DELTA is a unique digital platform that brings together planning, operational command and situational analysis. German technological expertise will help develop and scale up the system's capabilities. This is an important step in our mutually beneficial defense cooperation. The partnership between Ukraine and Germany will strengthen both our countries and security across Europe," Khmara said.

The next step will be the signing of a separate agreement setting out the practical, technical and legal terms of the cooperation.

DELTA is a combat digital ecosystem developed by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's Center for Innovation and Development of Defense Technologies. The system integrates tools for situational awareness, intelligence, planning and combat mission management.

Ukraine, Germany to launch joint production of unmanned ground systems –

As Ukrinform reported, Pistorius previously said that the German Army had tested Ukraine's DELTA digital battlefield management and situational awareness system in October during exercises involving advanced drone technologies. Germany now plans to work with Ukraine to further develop the system and assess its potential use by the Bundeswehr.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine